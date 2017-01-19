The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 19, 2017 | Last Update : 09:34 AM IST

World, Americas

Obama's parting message: We're going to be OK

AP
Published : Jan 19, 2017, 8:06 am IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2017, 8:20 am IST

Sometimes I get mad and frustrated like everybody else does. But at my core, I think we're going to be OK, Obama said.

US President Barack Obama speaks during his final presidential news conference. (Photo: AP)
 US President Barack Obama speaks during his final presidential news conference. (Photo: AP)

Washington: "We're going to be OK." In the final minutes of his final presidential news conference, Barack Obama insisted he's not just tossing out reassuring platitudes about the nation's future. It's what he really believes.

"This is not just a matter of no-drama Obama," he said. "It is true that behind closed doors I curse more than I do publicly. And sometimes I get mad and frustrated like everybody else does. But at my core, I think we're going to be OK."

It is what he chose as the parting message for what is most likely his last extended remarks as president.

Processing the November election results in an intensely personal frame, Obama spoke at length about how his daughters, Sasha and Malia, felt about Donald Trump's election.

"They don't mope," he said, a noteworthy comment to come from any parent of teenage girls.

He said they were disappointed, but also resilient.

"We've tried to teach them hope," Obama said. "The only thing that is the end of the world is the end of the world."

This, then, is not the end of the world.

"You get knocked down, you get up, you brush yourself off and you get back to work," he said. "That tended to be their attitude."

That said, the outgoing president allowed, neither of his daughters is interested in going into politics.

In that, he added with a grin, "I think their mother's influence shows."

He cast his daughters as emblematic of the rising generation, and of the promise of America's future.

Yes, democracy is messy, he said, but there are more good people than bad and things will turn out just fine.

"We just have to fight for it. We have to work for it and we have to not take it for granted."

Obama out.

Tags: barack obama, obama final presidential news conference, obama news conference

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump in, Obama out at Madame Tussauds London

2

Obama's presidency viewed as success, approval hits 60 per cent poll

3

20,000 youths to be deployed as 'Swachhta Doots' to spread clean Ganga message

4

Couple claims threesomes can make marriage stronger

5

A 94-year-old attends 10 gym classes a week

more

Editors' Picks

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

The girls reached Serbia after a gruelling journey that was stretched close to 24 hours due to cancellation of flights following snowstorms. (Photo: AP)

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

Zaira debuted in Aamir's critically acclaimed 'Dangal'.

Appeal to everyone to leave her alone: Aamir on furore over Zaira's apology

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Artist Christopher Boffoli uses food to depict fun situations in everyday life in both colourful and monochrome art. The art is a part of his series called 'Food for Thought' from his project 'Big Appetites. (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)'

Seattle artist makes quirky 'food art'

Climate change has affected many places in the world and NASA's recently released shocking visuals are proof. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares astonishing pictures of the effects of global warming

Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Harvest festival in Nepal, Assam celebrated with buffalo fight

Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Indians celebrate Makarsankranti with kites and jubilation

British clay artist Wilfrid Wood makes sculptors of people that they wouldn't expect to be captured or in their most natural element. (Photo: Instagram/wilfridwoodsculptor)

Clay artist makes quirky sculptures of famous people

Avid photographer Hannah Ryan captures unique hands displaying emotions on her train journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures unique subway hands on Instagram

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham