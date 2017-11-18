The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 18, 2017 | Last Update : 04:24 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Bhuvneshwar Kumar provided India the breakthrough.(Photo: BCCI) LIVE | Ind vs SL 1st Test, Day 3: Thirimanne, Mathews depart in quick succession
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Play called off for rest of the day as rain continues
 
World, Americas

Ivanka Trump to lead US team for summit on women entrepreneurs in India

PTI
Published : Nov 18, 2017, 3:39 pm IST
Updated : Nov 18, 2017, 3:52 pm IST

The Summit in Hyderabad, to be attended by 1,500 entrepreneurs from 170 countries, will be co-hosted by India and the US.

Narendra Modi during his visit to the White House in June had invited Ivanka Trump, 36, to visit India. (Photo: File)
 Narendra Modi during his visit to the White House in June had invited Ivanka Trump, 36, to visit India. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, who is also a top White House advisor, will be leading the American contingent at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India later in November, the State Department has announced.

The Summit in Hyderabad, to be attended by 1,500 entrepreneurs from 170 countries, will be co-hosted by India and the US.

The theme for the mega event will be 'Women First, Prosperity for All' and on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth globally.

Narendra Modi during his visit to the White House in June had invited Ivanka Trump, 36, to visit India.

During the Summit, following closely on the heels of the Global Entrepreneurship Week, the attendees will participate interactive discussions and workshops, spread over three days, with accomplished entrepreneurs and investors who will share their knowledge and experience on how to start and scale a business.

The State Department said Friday in a statement that it is working with selected partners through the SPARK Global Entrepreneurship Private Sector Coalition, led by the Global Entrepreneurship Network.

In addition to the Global Entrepreneurship Network, several US companies such as Amazon, Amway, CNBC, Cognizant, Dell, Google, Intel, Kauffman Foundation, Salesforce, Silicon Valley Bank and Walmart are supporting the GES 2017.

"The financial and in kind support from the GES partners opens opportunities for more entrepreneurs to participate from around the world.

"Partners also enhance the overall experience at the Summit, including through the creation of networking lounges and a Global Launch Lounge to encourage new commitments toward global entrepreneurship," the State Department said.

"Partners will also provide direct services for the entrepreneurs including live streaming sessions, global media coverage and programs to help entrepreneurs continue to grow and scale after the summit," it added.

Tags: ivanka trump, donald trump, narendra modi, global entrepreneurship summit
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Pilot draws penis in sky, Navy not happy with the incident

2

'Big Boss' winner, 'Aashiqui' actor Rahul Roy joins BJP, thanks Modi, Amit Shah

3

Depression in women often caused by sexual harassment in office

4

Pope gets a white-and-yellow Lamborghini to auction for charity

5

Jutice League Movie Review: Too much noise, very little substance

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

The Dev Deepavali ("the Diwali of the Gods" or "Festival of Lights of the Gods") is the festival of Kartik Poornima celebrated in Varanasi. (Photos: Apratim Pal)

Celebrating the Diwali of the Gods in Varanasi

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham