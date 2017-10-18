The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 18, 2017 | Last Update : 10:09 AM IST

World, Americas

Seek India's help in rebuilding Afghanistan, keep an eye on Pak: US envoy

PTI
Published : Oct 18, 2017, 9:25 am IST
Updated : Oct 18, 2017, 9:27 am IST

Haley said one of the pillars of Trump's strategy is the development of America's strategic partnership with India.

In her address to an event organised by the US India Friendship Council, Haley said Trump has taken a 'tougher approach to Pakistan harbouring terrorists'. (Photo: PTI/File)
 In her address to an event organised by the US India Friendship Council, Haley said Trump has taken a 'tougher approach to Pakistan harbouring terrorists'. (Photo: PTI/File)

Washington: India can help the US keep an eye on Pakistan as President Donald Trump has "taken tougher approach to Islamabad harbouring terrorists", US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has said.

Noting that Trump recently announced a new strategy for combating terrorism in Afghanistan and South Asia, Haley said one of the pillars of that strategy is the development of America's strategic partnership with India.

"America's overriding interests in Afghanistan and throughout South Asia are to eliminate terrorist safe havens that threaten us. And to keep nuclear weapons out of the hands of terrorists, we will use all the elements of our national power economic diplomatic and military to pursue these goals," she said.

Critically, we will look to our economic and security partnerships with India, she added.

In her address to an event organised by the US India Friendship Council, Haley said Trump has taken a "tougher approach to Pakistan harbouring terrorists."

"Pakistan has been a partner to the US at times. We value and respect that. But we cannot tolerate this government or any other government giving safe haven to terrorists who target Americans. This new approach will require understanding and restraint from both Pakistan and India," she said.

The US, she said, is looking at India to help US more in Afghanistan particularly in economic and development assistance. India has already made important contributions to the stability of Afghanistan.

"We are really going to need India's help in Afghanistan. They are the good neighbours and partner that we have in the region," Haley said.

"So having them helps not only with infrastructure and the aid that they can give towards rebuilding Afghanistan, (they can) also help us to keep an eye on Pakistan," Haley said.

"That is going to be really important in making sure that we hold them accountable, because we are at a point where we kind of laid the groundwork that we need to see better partnership from Pakistan... India is going to help us with that," Ms Haley said in response to a question.

Haley said Trump has just announced a new tougher approach to ensuring that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon. "It would be catastrophic for the safety of Americans and the world if Iran became a nuclear power. But India is a nuclear power and nobody gives it a second thought. Why?" she said. "Because India is a democracy that threatens no one," she said.

Tags: harbouring terrorists, nikki haley, donald trump, afghanistan crisis
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Smoking to be banned on Thai beaches

2

Japanese man creates coffee using garlic

3

Channel consciously sending nutcases into house: ex-host Arshad rips Salman’s Bigg Boss apart

4

BCCI submits suggestions on CoA's draft proposal on new constitution

5

Big bundle of joy: Baby weighing 7 kilos born in Vietnam

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham