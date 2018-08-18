The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Aug 18, 2018 | Last Update : 03:55 PM IST

World, Americas

UN chief 'saddened' over destruction caused by Kerala floods

PTI
Published : Aug 18, 2018, 2:27 pm IST
Updated : Aug 18, 2018, 2:27 pm IST

Kerala is witnessing the worst flooding in 100 years and over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.

An elderly woman is rescued in a cooking utensil after her home was flooded in Thrissur, Kerala. (Photo: File)
 An elderly woman is rescued in a cooking utensil after her home was flooded in Thrissur, Kerala. (Photo: File)

United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres has expressed sadness over the flooding and extensive damage and displacement caused in rain-battered Kerala.

Kerala is witnessing the worst flooding in 100 years. About 80 dams have overflowed and more than 300 lives have been lost. Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.

"Our humanitarian colleagues, as well as the country team in India, have been following the recent floods very closely. The United Nations is of course saddened by the loss of life, destruction and displacement caused by floods in India," Stephane Dujarric, the UN Secretary-General's spokesperson, told reporters here on Friday. 

When asked if the UN been asked for help in India in the Kerala floods, he said the world body has not received any direct request from the Indian Government for aid. 

"As you know, India has quite a well-operated machinery to deal with natural disasters but of course our country team — I was in touch with our Resident Coordinator today — they're following closely and they're in touch with partners on the ground."

Tags: kerala floods, kerala rains, united nations
Location: United States, New York

