Bombing in Colombia mall kills 3 including French woman

AP
Published : Jun 18, 2017, 10:34 am IST
The blast occurred in a second-floor women's restroom at the upscale Centro Andino in the heart of Bogota's tourist district.

Police said a bomb from an undetermined explosive had caused the destruction. (Photo: AP)
Bogota (Colombia): A bomb rocked one of the busiest shopping centres in Colombia's capital on Saturday, killing three people, including a 23-year-old French woman, and injuring nine others.

Witnesses told of being evacuated from movie theatres and stores after the blast in a second-floor women's restroom at the upscale Centro Andino in the heart of Bogota's tourist district. Ambulances and firetrucks rushed to the scene and the injured were taken to a hospital, where two later died.

Police said a bomb from an undetermined explosive had caused the destruction.
Mayor Enrique Penalosa called it a "cowardly terrorist bombing," and attention immediately focused on the National Liberation Army, which is the last rebel movement still active in Colombia.

The group, known as the ELN, carried out a spate of recent attacks in Bogota, but leaders denied involvement in the latest bombing.

Penalosa said the French victim, identified as Julie Huynh, had been in Bogota the past six months volunteering at a school in a poor neighbourhood. He said she was preparing to return to France in the coming days in the company of her mother, who was with her in Bogota.

Hunyh worked with a French-backed charity, Proyectar Sin Fronteras, helping people displaced by Colombia's long conflict gain the skills and expertise needed to rebuild. A member of the group declined to comment when contacted by The Associated Press, but the group posted on its web page a black ribbon in memory of Huynh.

The ELN, which is engaged in long-running peace talks with the government, rejected accusations it was behind the attack.

"We ask for seriousness from people making unfounded and reckless accusations," ELN negotiators at peace talks taking place in neighbouring Ecuador said on Twitter.

"This is the way people are trying to tear up the peace process." The ELN in February claimed responsibility for a bombing near Bogota's bullring that killed one police officer and injured 20 other people. But the group said it doesn't target civilians.

Penalosa urged residents of Bogota's wealthier districts to be on high alert but cautioned that there was no hint of other attacks being planned. Authorities said the device appeared to have been potent and was possibly made of ammonal, a highly explosive base made up of ammonium nitrate.

The government last year reached a peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, which was much bigger than the ELN. Some analysts attribute an uptick in violence in Colombian cities to the ELN's desire to wrest concessions from the government at the negotiating table.

Bogota has seen dramatic improvement in security over the past decade as the country's long-running conflict has wound down. But the capital remains vulnerable to attacks as residents have let down their guard.

Still, the Andino shopping center would seem a difficult target. All vehicles entering the parking garage are screened by bomb-sniffing dogs and security guards are present throughout the mall.

President Juan Manuel Santos made a late-night visit to the shopping mall, where he strongly condemned the attack but declined to speculate on who was behind it.
"The best answer to cowardly terrorism is to not let it unnerve us," he said.

