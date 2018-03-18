The Asian Age | News

Pak 'must do more' against Taliban: Mike Pence tells Shahid Khaqani Abbasi

During the 30-minute meeting, Pence also emphasised the need for immediate action from Pakistan to stop cross-border attacks.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqani Abbasi that his country ‘must do more’ against Taliban and other terror groups, the White House said Sunday. (Photo: File)
Washington: In a strong message, US Vice President Mike Pence has told Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqani Abbasi that his country "must do more" against Taliban and other terror groups, the White House said Sunday.

Pence said this to Abbasi, who was on a personal trip this week to see his ailing sister. They met at the Naval Observatory residence of Pence on Friday. The meeting was held at the request of Abbasi.

"Vice President Pence reiterated President Trump's request that the Government of Pakistan must do more to address the continued presence of the Taliban, Haqqani Network, and other terrorist groups operating in their country," the White House said in a statement of the meeting.

"The Vice President stated that US efforts to eliminate terrorist groups who threaten US security and the stability of the region will continue and noted that Pakistan could and should work closer with the US," the White House said.

According to the Dawn newspaper, which reported first about the meeting, Pence told the Pakistani Prime Minister that the Trump Administration could take unilateral actions if there was no satisfactory counter-terrorism action from Pakistan.

During the 30-minute meeting, Pence also emphasised the need for immediate action from Pakistan to stop cross-border attacks, the Dawn reported.

