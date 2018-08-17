The Asian Age | News

Friday, Aug 17, 2018 | Last Update : 03:00 PM IST

World, Americas

Google not close to launching search engine app in China: CEO Sundar Pichai

REUTERS
Published : Aug 17, 2018, 1:59 pm IST
Updated : Aug 17, 2018, 1:59 pm IST

Hoping to gain approval from Chinese government to provide a mobile search service, Google plans to block some websites and search terms.

 Chief Executive Sundar Pichai told staff that though development is in an early stage, providing more services in the world's most populous country fits with Google's global mission. (Photo: File)

San Francisco: Google is not close to launching a search engine app in China, its chief executive said at a company wide meeting on Thursday, according to a transcript seen by Reuters, as employees of the Alphabet Inc unit called for more transparency and oversight of the project.

Chief Executive Sundar Pichai told staff that though development is in an early stage, providing more services in the world's most populous country fits with Google's global mission.

Hoping to gain approval from the Chinese government to provide a mobile search service, the company plans to block some websites and search terms, Reuters reported this month, citing unnamed sources.

Whether the company could or would launch search in China "is all very unclear," Pichai said, according to the transcript. "The team has been in an exploration stage for quite a while now, and I think they are exploring many options."

Disclosure of the secretive effort has disturbed some Google employees and human rights advocacy organizations. They are concerned that by agreeing to censorship demands, Google would validate China's prohibitions on free expression and violate the "don't be evil" clause in the company's code of conduct.

Hundreds of employees have called on the company to provide more "transparency, oversight and accountability," according to an internal petition seen by Reuters on Thursday.

After a separate petition this year, Google announced it would not renew a project to help the US military develop artificial intelligence technology for drones.

The China petition says employees are concerned the project, code named Dragonfly, "makes clear" that ethics principles Google issued during the drone debate "are not enough."

"We urgently need more transparency, a seat at the table and a commitment to clear and open processes: Google employees need to know what we're building," states the document seen by Reuters.

The New York Times first reported the petition on Thursday. Google declined to comment.

Company executives have not commented publicly on Dragonfly, and their remarks at the company-wide meeting marked their first about the project since details about it were leaked.

Employees have asked Google to create an ethics review group with rank-and-file workers, appoint ombudspeople to provide independent review and internally publish assessments of projects that raise substantial ethical questions.

Pichai told employees: "We'll definitely be transparent as we get closer to actually having a plan of record here" on Dragonfly, according to the transcript. He noted the company guards information on some projects where sharing too early can "cause issues."

Three former employees involved with Google's past efforts in China told Reuters current leadership may see offering limited search results in China as better than providing no information at all.

The same rationale led Google to enter China in 2006. It left in 2010 over an escalating dispute with regulators that was capped by what security researchers identified as state-sponsored cyber-attacks against Google and other large U.S. firms.

The former employees said they doubt the Chinese government will welcome back Google. A Chinese official, who declined to be named, told Reuters this month that it is "very unlikely" Dragonfly would be available this year.

Tags: google, chinese government, alphabet inc, search engine app in china, sundar pichai
Location: United States, California, San Francisco

