The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 17, 2018 | Last Update : 09:21 AM IST

World, Americas

Trump discloses payment to attorney who paid off porn star

AFP
Published : May 17, 2018, 8:16 am IST
Updated : May 17, 2018, 8:14 am IST

The disclosures do not specify reason for the payments to Cohen, who paid USD 130,000 to Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims she had a tryst with Trump in 2006 while he was married. The president denies the affair, and initially denied all knowledge of the payment. (Photo: AFP)
 Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims she had a tryst with Trump in 2006 while he was married. The president denies the affair, and initially denied all knowledge of the payment. (Photo: AFP)

Washington: President Donald Trump has formally disclosed that he reimbursed his personal attorney more than USD 100,000 in 2017, apparently in connection with the payment of hush money to a porn star, government records show.

The disclosures, released on Wednesday by the US government ethics body, do not specify the reason for the payments to Michael Cohen, who paid USD 130,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims she had a tryst with Trump in 2006 while he was married. The president denies the affair, and initially denied all knowledge of the payment, which Cohen has acknowledged was intended to stop her from going public with the allegations.

Trump's claim began to unravel early this month, however, after Rudy Giuliani, a new member of the president's legal team, said Trump the president in fact reimbursed Cohen for the payments to Daniels.

A footnote to disclosures submitted Tuesday to the Office of Government Ethics said Cohen had incurred "expenses" on Trump's behalf in 2016 of between USD 100,001 and USD 250,000.

"Cohen sought reimbursement of those expenses and Trump fully reimbursed Cohen in 2017," it said.

Clifford is suing to be released from the hush agreement, claiming it is invalid because Trump never signed it.

Cohen, meanwhile, now finds himself under investigation by federal prosecutors, who seized reams of evidence in raids on his home and office last month, but have not revealed what crimes he is accused of. He also stands accused of seeking to cash in on his proximity to the president; after it emerged he received millions of dollars from a Russian oligarch and major corporations seeking access to the administration.

The financial documents published Wednesday also offered a glimpse of the performance of two of Trump's flagship hotels: the Trump International Hotel in Washington -- which has attracted crowds of lobbyists, lawmakers and foreign governments with business before the federal government, and Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, dubbed the "Winter White House."

Trump's hotel in the US capital, which opened in late 2016, took in USD 40.4 million during 2017 while the Florida resort had revenues of USD 25.1 million last year. A prior disclosure made last year covered a 16-month period and showed USD 37.3 million in revenues for Mar-a-Lago.

Tags: donald trump, michael cohen, stormy daniels
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala sizzles in bikini, Maanayata has a special message

2

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

3

WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak

4

Friends fan theory: Here's why Ross and Monica had to be siblings

5

Meghan, Harry’s wedding feast will not be seated affair

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched the trailer of the film at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's Race 3 team is one happy family as they come together for thriller

Ranveer Singh was at his goofiest best at a special screening of the film ‘Deadpool 2’ held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer at his goofy best with 'Deadpool', parents, sister enjoy the madness

As Mother’s Day was celebrated worldwide on Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for separate reasons in Mumbai and Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mothers' Day: Kareena stuns in traditional wear, Ranbir takes mom out for lunch

The team of blockbuster ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ held a premiere of the film on the occasion of its 30th anniversary in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

With Juhi absent, Aamir sings to Kiran as QSQT team relive memories

Amid the controversy surrounding the film, the team of ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ laiunched the trailer at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After controversies, John, Diana and team finally gear up for Parmanu release

Several Bollywood stars turned up for a screening of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Raazi’ held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Vicky excited as Aamir, Sara, Janhvi, others give their nods for Raazi

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham