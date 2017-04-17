The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 17, 2017 | Last Update : 10:26 AM IST

World, Americas

Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook

REUTERS
Published : Apr 17, 2017, 9:58 am IST
Updated : Apr 17, 2017, 9:53 am IST

The world's largest online social network, used by more than 1.2 billion people every day, condemned the accused killer's action.

Police said Stephens used Facebook to post video of him killing the man, who police identified as 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. Stephens is not believed to have known Godwin. (Photo: Facebook)
  Police said Stephens used Facebook to post video of him killing the man, who police identified as 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. Stephens is not believed to have known Godwin. (Photo: Facebook)

Ohio: Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.

Officials in the Ohio city said they were looking for Steve Stephens in connection with the one confirmed killing but had found no evidence to support what police said was a claim he made in the video of having killed more than a dozen other people.

"Everybody is out there looking for Steve," Calvin Williams, the Cleveland police chief, told a news conference, where he joined Mayor Frank Jackson in asking Stephens to turn himself in. They said Stephens might be driving a white or cream-colored Ford Fusion, and that he was armed and dangerous.

"We want this to end with as much peace as we can bring to this right now," Williams said, adding police knew of no other victims.

Police said Stephens used Facebook to post video of him killing the man, who police identified as 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. Stephens is not believed to have known Godwin, police said.

The world's largest online social network, used by more than 1.2 billion people every day, condemned the accused killer's action.

"This is a horrific crime and we do not allow this kind of content on Facebook," said a spokesperson for the company. "We work hard to keep a safe environment on Facebook and are in touch with law enforcement in emergencies when there are direct threats to physical safety."

It is not the first time a serious crime has been posted on Facebook. In January, four black people in Chicago were accused of attacking an 18-year-old disabled white man and broadcasting the assault on the service while making anti-white racial taunts.

A month later, the suspects pleaded not guilty to assaulting the man.

Tags: facebook live, steve stephens, ohio murder
Location: United States, Ohio, Cleveland

MOST POPULAR

1

“Camo squad” MSI GE62 gaming notebook launched with bundled goodies

2

Computer pioneer Robert W. Taylor dies at 85

3

Netizens uninstall Snapdeal app instead of Snapchat

4

Trump insists to ride in Queen's royal carriage during UK visit

5

Oral sex can possibly give people cancer

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Devotees around the world take part in unique Holy Week celebrations before Easter. (Photo: AP)

People take part in Holy Week rituals in Spain, Uruaguay and Guatemala

Thailand celebrates the start of the Buddhist New Year festival with elephants spraying water on tourists. (Photo: AP)

Thailand celebrates Buddhist New Year Songkran with excited tourists

For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Christians around the world celebrate Palm Sunday with diverse traditions

The internet cannot handle Donald Trump and his attempt at building ties with people and so they came up with the most unique way to make fun of him. (Photo: Twitter/Trumpties)

Trump is busy building ties and the internet is having fun with it

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham