The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 17, 2017 | Last Update : 10:19 AM IST

World, Americas

Trump makes spending suggestions to Pentagon in 2018 US budget

AFP
Published : Mar 17, 2017, 8:48 am IST
Updated : Mar 17, 2017, 8:55 am IST

Donald Trump has asked for USD 30 billion of the military money immediately, in the form of a supplemental request on the current budget.

US President Donald Trump wants to increase the number of air strikes and possibly put more US forces on the ground. (Photo: AP)
  US President Donald Trump wants to increase the number of air strikes and possibly put more US forces on the ground. (Photo: AP)

Washington: President Donald Trump's 2018 budget outline includes an almost 10 percent hike in defence spending, which already surpasses that of the next seven countries combined.

Overall Pentagon funding would swell from about USD 583 billion budgeted for the fiscal year 2017 to USD 639 billion next year and would be paid for by deep cuts to other agencies and the scrapping of a plethora of programs.

Trump has asked for USD 30 billion of the military money immediately, in the form of a supplemental request on the current budget.

The president has offered few specifics, but here are some key reasons he says the Pentagon needs the money: The additional funding "provides the resources" needed to increase the tempo of the war against the Islamic State group.

The United States has spent about USD 12 billion since fall 2014 bombing IS targets in Iraq and Syria, but Trump wants to increase the number of air strikes and possibly put more US forces on the ground.

This year's supplemental budget request calls for an immediate additional USD 2 billion for the campaign.

A constant refrain from military leaders has been a lack of "readiness" across the services and generals have warned lawmakers that ageing equipment, chronic underfunding and understaffing have impacted how the military can effectively respond to crises.

Trump's budget states it would ensure America is "the best led, best equipped, and most ready force in the world."

He has promised a "great rebuilding" of the US military and his budget reiterates that pledge, again without specifics.

Trump particularly wants to swell the Army's ranks and the budget "begins to rebuild the US armed forces by addressing pressing shortfalls, such as insufficient stocks of critical munitions, personnel gaps, deferred maintenance and modernization, cyber vulnerabilities, and degraded facilities."

The budget says America needs to spend more on defence in the air, land and sea -- and also in cyberspace.

The president, in January signed an executive order to begin increasing the size of the US military, promising new aircraft, naval ships and more resources for the Pentagon.

He offered few specifics but has said he envisioned a naval fleet of 350 vessels, up from the Navy's current 274 and more than its 310-vessel target.

The budget "reflects a down payment" on that pledge. Despite the apparent bonanza, hawkish Republicans say Trump's military budget doesn't go far enough, and some Democrats are horrified the president wants to fund America's war machine by deep cuts to other programs and agencies.

The result is that the proposed budget will likely look very different from the one that passes. "It is clear to virtually everyone that we have cut our military too much and that it has suffered enormous damage," Republican Congressman Mac Thornberry said.

"Unfortunately, the administration's budget request is not enough to repair that damage and to rebuild the military as the president has discussed”, he added.

Trump also would struggle to get this year's supplemental request passed, given the fiscal year is half done and Congress would need to raise spending caps.

Tags: 2018 budget, pentagon, donald trump
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

'It is unfortunate': Shahid Kapoor on attack at Padmavati sets in Kolhapur

2

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

3

Trump responds to Snoop Dogg's mocking music video, says he should be jailed

4

Ahead of swearing-in ceremony, Amarinder Singh's wax statue unveiled in Ludhiana

5

India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1: India toil as Smith, Maxwell power Aussies to 299/4 at stumps

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spainiards revel in the "Las Fallas" fiesta

British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Everyday objects that are beautifully blended with art

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews in Israel, New York celebrate freedom on Purim

(Photo: AP)

Celebrating colours of unity on Holi across borders

Creative photographer Mitchel Wu takes inspiration from toys and Toy story movie characters to create interesting situations from everyday life.(Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Los Angeles-based artist recreates situations using Toy Story characters

The streets of Tultepec lit up by people with an entertaining pyrotechnics fair to honour its patron saint San Juan de Dios in the very same fireworks market where a blast occurred two months ago. (Photo: AP)

Breathtaking Pyrotechnic fair lights up the streets of Mexico

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham