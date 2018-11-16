WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange charged in US

Friday, Nov 16, 2018 | Last Update : 12:14 PM IST
Prosecutors revealed the existence of the sealed indictment inadvertently in a court filing in an unrelated case, WikiLeaks said.
Washington: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who was behind a massive dump of classified US documents in 2010, has been charged in the United States, WikiLeaks said Thursday night.
The exact nature of the charges against Assange was not immediately known.