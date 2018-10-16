The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 | Last Update : 02:49 PM IST

World, Americas

Saudis likely to admit journalist Khashoggi died during interrogation: report

PTI
Published : Oct 16, 2018, 1:05 pm IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2018, 1:05 pm IST

The incident has resulted in global outrage, more so in US as he lived as a legal permanent resident and worked for 'The Washington Post'.

Khashoggi, 60, is feared to have been killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. (Photo: File)
 Khashoggi, 60, is feared to have been killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. (Photo: File)

Washington: Saudi Arabia is preparing a report in which it is likely to admit that dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, missing since October 2, died during an interrogation at its consulate in Istanbul, according to a media report.

Khashoggi, 60, is feared to have been killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The incident has resulted in a global outrage, more so in the US as he lived here as a legal permanent resident and worked for 'The Washington Post'.

Khashoggi, a US resident, vanished on October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Turkish authorities suspect he was abducted and murdered by the Saudis. But Riyadh insists that the journalist, a known critic of Saudi King Salman, had left the building and that murder claims are "baseless".

US lawmakers have been demanding scrapping of the USD 110 billion mega defence deal with Riyadh, whereas heads of several companies, CEOs, newspapers have announced not to attend an upcoming finance conference in Saudi Arabia.

President Donald Trump on Monday talked to the Saudi King, during which the latter flatly denied having any knowledge of the missing journalist. Officially Saudi Arabia has insisted that the journalist left its consulate, but so far has not been able to give any proof of it.

Trump, who has warned Saudi Arabia of severe consequences, has dispatched his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for talks with the Saudi leader. Amidst global outrage, CNN on Monday reported that the Saudis were preparing a report that will acknowledge that Khashoggi's death was the result of an interrogation that went wrong. The interrogation was intended to lead to his abduction from Turkey, the news channel said citing two unnamed sources.

"One source says the report will likely conclude that the operation was carried out without clearance and transparency and that those involved will be held responsible," the report said, cautioning that things could change as the report is still being prepared.

Earlier in the day, Trump told reporters that it was possible that some "rogue element" within the government could have carried out the inhuman act.

Some of the lawmakers criticised Trump for such a statement.

"President Trump's suggestion that Khashoggi's elaborately planned murder in the Saudi's own consulate was orchestrated by 'rogue killers' defies reality," said Senator Chris Van Hollen.

"Orders must have come from the top. The US must not be complicit in an effort to cover up this heinous crime," he said.

"This is not leadership. We need answers from the Saudis about Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance. The President should be leading that effort and standing up for human rights," Senator Mark Warner said.

"Trump accepting Saudi Arabia's #Khashoggi story without a thorough, independent investigation only enables authoritarian behaviour," said Senator Ed Markey.

Senator Dick Durbin called for a strong response from the US. "I cannot support President Trump's proposed arms sales given the fact that Saudi Arabia is apparently complicit in the disappearance of Khashoggi," he said.

"Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin should cancel his participation in the Saudi investor conference and it's long overdue that the Trump Administration nominate a US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia,” Durbin said.

A day earlier he called on Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Ambassador to the United States. "I told Ambassador bin Salman that he should expect a very negative response from both sides of the aisle in Congress if Khashoggi was in fact kidnapped and murdered. And if that is the case, I do not believe the US should continue to be party to supporting the Saudis in the bloodshed in Yemen - a halt that is long overdue given the humanitarian disaster resulting from that conflict," Durbin said.

Meanwhile, The Washington Post and Politico reported that two lobbying groups – BGR and Glover Park – have said that they would no longer represent Saudi Arabia. Several organisations and individuals have announced that they will not attend the mega summit in Saudi Arabia as a mark of protest.

These include the World Bank, The New York Times, Bloomberg, CNBC and Uber. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, KKR executive David Petraeus and Ford Motor Chairman Bill Ford have also said that they will not attend the Saudi event. Senator Richard Blumenthal in a tweet alleged that Trump was giving the Saudis a pass on Khashoggi murder maybe because he continues to benefit from Saudi rentals, hotel bookings and other payments to the Trump Organisation.

"Saudi govt payments violate our Constitution's chief public corruption prohibition. Our lawsuit holds Trump accountable," he said.

Tags: jamal khashoggi, journalist missing, saudi journalist missing, washington post, donald trump
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Tough to call sequels a safe bet, says 'Namaste England' star Arjun Kapoor

2

World’s toughest, fastest SD card by Sony

3

Simmba: Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, enjoy 'sweet swiss Shenanigans', see photos

4

In a first, Indian-origin visually impaired man to get guide horse in UK

5

Amrita surprised about family being 'unaware' about 'creep' Sajid; Farhan, GF react

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

From the traditional to the modern and everything human, here's how you saw Durga Puja. (A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja) Photo Credit: Debojyoti Sanyal, Sammya Brata Mullick, Supratim Chakraborty, Priyanka Dutta, Subhajit Biswas, Suprotim Nandi/ Lead image by Debojyoti Sanyal)

Durga Puja 2018: Devotees share their favourite moments from festivities

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham