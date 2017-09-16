The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 16, 2017 | Last Update : 03:36 PM IST

World, Americas

Washington should do more than issuing threats to North Korea: Chinese envoy to US

AFP
Published : Sep 16, 2017, 3:16 pm IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2017, 3:17 pm IST

China fought alongside North Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War, in which Chinese leader Mao Zedong lost his eldest son.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo: AP)

Washington: China's ambassador to Washington on Friday called on the United States to refrain from making threats over North Korea, which a day earlier launched another missile over Japan into the Pacific Ocean.

Ambassador Cui Tiankai told reporters at an embassy event: "Honestly, I think the United States should be doing ... much more than now, so that there's real effective international cooperation on this issue."

"They should refrain from issuing more threats. They should do more to find effective ways to resume dialogue and negotiation," he said.

President Donald Trump and others in the United States and beyond have urged China to increase diplomatic and economic pressure on its Communist ally to help resolve the standoff over North Korea's weapons programmes.

China fought alongside North Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War, in which Chinese leader Mao Zedong lost his eldest son, and Beijing has long been Pyongyang's chief ally and primary trade partner.

But the Chinese government has pushed back against the notion that it has any control over Pyongyang, and says it is the United States that should be doing more.

Trump tweeted earlier this month that the United States was considering halting trade with countries doing business with North Korea.

Cui on Friday cautioned against putting China-US trade on the table.

"Efforts to undermine Sino-US trade, or even slapping sanctions on China, I think would be off-target," the Chinese state news agency Xinhua quoted Cui as saying on Friday at a Chinese National Day reception.

"If someone were to pressure China or impose sanctions on China over the DPRK, it would not be supported by many US citizens," Cui said, referring to North Korea by the acronym for its official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"Workers at US airplane factories, farmers growing soybeans, companies that sell smartphones to China, manufacturers that enjoy large market shares in China, companies in the service sector that have gained trade surplus in China, US states that engage in robust trade with China would all stand against it," Xinhua quoted him as saying.

Tags: donald trump, chinese envoy to us, north korea, korean war world news, korean war
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are the signs you are falling in love

2

Saina Nehwal biopic: Shraddha visits badminton ace's house, bonds with family

3

10.or E (Tenor E) review: E is for 'Essentials'

4

Ig Nobel awardees answer real questions that are both funny and informative

5

NASA's Cassini spacecraft ends 20-year-long epic journey

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Fire-tamers from several countries showcased their most dangerous tricks for almost two hours at Belarus Fire Festival

Playing with fire in Belarus

Fashion Pakistan Week 2017 Winter Festive concluded on Thursday as designers Tena Durrani, Nauman Arfeen, Saira Shakira, Adnan Pardesy, Maheen Khan showcased their latest collections. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan Fashion Week celebrates ethnic wear with bold reforms

The event was an opportunity to share experiences, and discuss challenges and ways to overcome them. (Photo: AP)

Dwarfs meet at festival in South Africa's Modimolle

Harare international carnival is a series of programmes and festivities aimed at advancing arts, culture and heritage of Zimbabwe. According to the tourism authority of the country, it is aimed at celebrating diversity, getting communities together, getting to know another in the love and harmony that builds Zimbabwe into a peaceful and promising place for everyone. (Photo: AP)

Zimbabwe Carnival: Celebration of culture and creativity

Created in 1943 by Eleanor Lambert, press director of the American fashion industry’s first promotional organization, the New York Dress Institute, New York Fashion Week, held in February and September of each year, is a semi-annual series of events, when international fashion collections are shown to buyers, the press and the general public. (Photo: AP)

It is a fashion extravaganza at the New York Fashion Week

Cambodians on Wednesday began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photo: AP)

Cambodians honour ancestors during Pchum Ben festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham