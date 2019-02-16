Saturday, Feb 16, 2019 | Last Update : 01:40 PM IST

World, Americas

Trump confident his second summit with Kim will be ‘a very successful one’

PTI
Published : Feb 16, 2019, 12:51 pm IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2019, 12:51 pm IST

He also said that he has established a 'very good' relationship with the North Korean leader.

Trump described his first-ever historic meeting with Kim as 'really fantastic'. (File Photo)
 Trump described his first-ever historic meeting with Kim as 'really fantastic'. (File Photo)

Washington: Exuding confidence ahead of his high-profile meeting with Kim Jong-un later this month, US President Donald Trump has said the second summit will be a "very successful one" as he has established a "very good" relationship with the North Korean leader.

President Trump and Chairman Kim are scheduled to meet in Hanoi, Vietnam on February 27 and 28. The two leaders had met on June 12 last year in Singapore for the first summit.

Trump described his first-ever historic meeting with Kim as "really fantastic" and said they had agreed to sign an unspecified document after their "very positive" summit, aimed at normalising ties and complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

"I hope we have the same good luck as we had in the first summit. A lot was done in the first summit. No more rockets going up. No more missiles going up. No more testing of nuclear (weapons). Got back our remains, the remains of our great heroes from the Korean War. We got back our hostages," Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday.

"We hope we are going to be very much equally as successful. I'm in no rush for speed. We just don't want testing," he said. Noting that the sanctions against North Koreans remain in place, Trump said both China and Russia were helping the US and he was also working closely with South Korea and Japan.

"But China, Russia, on the border, have really been at least partially living up to what they're supposed to be doing," he said.

"So we will have a meeting on the 27th and 28th of February, and I think that will be a very successful one. I look forward to seeing Chairman Kim. We have also established a very good relationship, which has never happened between him or his family and the United States. They have really taken advantage of the United States. Billions of dollars has been paid to them. And we won't let that happen," said the US President.

Trump said North Korea had tremendous potential as an economic force. "Their location between South Korea and then Russia and China - right smack in the middle - is phenomenal. We think that they have a great chance for tremendous economic prosperity in the future. So I look forward to seeing Chairman Kim in Vietnam," he said.

"A lot has been accomplished. We're dealing with them, we're talking to them," he said. The US president had said after the first summit that he believed he and Kim will "solve a big problem, a big dilemma" and that by working together, "we will get it taken care of".

The summit at Singapore's Sentosa island - the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader - had marked a turnaround of relations between Trump, 72, and Kim, 36, after a long-running exchange of threats and insults.

"When I came into office, I met right there, in the Oval Office, with President Obama. And I sat in those beautiful chairs and we talked. It was supposed to be 15 minutes. As you know, it ended up being many times longer than that," he said, recollecting his first conversation with his predecessor Barack Obama.

"I said, "What's the biggest problem?" He said, By far, North Korea" And I don't want to speak for him, but I believe he would have gone to war with North Korea. I think he was ready to go to war. In fact, he told me he was so close to starting a big war with North Korea. And where are we now? No missiles. No rockets. No nuclear testing. We've learned a lot," he said.

"But much more importantly than all of it - much more important - much, much more important that that is we have a great relationship. I have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un," Trump said ahead of his meeting.

The US insists it will accept nothing less than complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Tags: donald trump, kim jong un, korean peninsula, denuclearisation
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Latest From World

Describing the Pulwama terrorist attack as a despicable act of violence, top US lawmakers have rallied behind India's effort to fight terrorism. (Representational Image)

US lawmakers rally behind India; say Pulwama attack won't weaken resolve

A top official said that the arrival has been delayed by a day for 'unknown reasons'. (File Photo)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's first visit to Pak delayed

He said he had received a five-page letter from Abe informing him that he had nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize. (Photo:AP)

'Japan PM nominated me for Nobel Peace Prize' claims Donald Trump

British MPs took to social media to condemn the terror strike. (Representational Image)

UK condemns Pulwama attack calls it 'senseless', 'brutal'

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple, Google urged to drop woman tracking app

2

'I can still drive a truck to help our soldiers' says Anna Hazare

3

'Japan PM nominated me for Nobel Peace Prize' claims Donald Trump

4

Pak backer in UK Parliament had sex with women who sought help

5

Finance ministry to tax Google, Facebook for ads

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham