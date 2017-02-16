The Asian Age | News

Trump blasts 'criminal' leaks by intelligence agencies, calls Flynn 'wonderful'

Flynn resigned amid growing questions about whether he had misled Mike Pence about his phone calls with Russian envoy on Dec 29.

US President Donald Trump with his former national security adviser Michael Flynn. (Photo: AP)
Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday assailed what he said were illegal and "criminal" leaks from US intelligence agencies in the controversy over contacts with Russian officials that forced his national security adviser Michael Flynn to resign.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump called Flynn a "wonderful man" and added: "I think it's very, very unfair what's happened to General Flynn, the way he was treated, and the documents and papers that were illegally, I stress that, illegally leaked."

