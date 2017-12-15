The Asian Age | News

Indian-American key figure in Trump’s deregulation scheme

Published : Dec 15, 2017, 10:45 am IST
Neomi Jehangir Rao had recently accompanied Ivanka on her India trip.

 In the first year, the Trump administration has eliminated 22 regulations for each new one, which should result in savings of USD 8.1 billion in present value. (Photo: Twitter/ @Neomi_Rao)

Washington: Indian-American Neomi Jehangir Rao Friday emerged as a key figure behind US President Donald Trump's deregulation scheme.

Delivering on his presidential campaign promise, Trump had, early in his presidency, put out an order which said that for every one new regulation, two old regulations must be eliminated.

In the first year, the Trump administration has eliminated 22 regulations for each new one, which should result in savings of USD 8.1 billion in present value.

In recognition of her contribution, Trump handed to Rao a pair of gold scissors which the president used to cut the red tape between two stacks of paper, one representing regulations of today (about 6’3’’) and other those of the '60s (shin high)during a programme in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

She assumed her current position as the head of the White House's Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs on July 18, 2017.

In an interaction with the White House reporters, Rao said many commentators have suggested there is a link between these reform efforts and economic growth.

"I think one of the advantages of what is happening now is that individuals and businesses aren't fearing the constant perpetuation of new regulatory burdens without any notice or due process," she said.

"From my perspective, a lot of this is linked to individual freedom," she argued, adding when the government is interfering less in people's lives, they have a greater opportunity to pursue their goals.

Rao had recently accompanied Ivanka on her India trip.

