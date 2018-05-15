The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 15, 2018 | Last Update : 12:55 PM IST

World, Americas

Donald Trump says White House leakers are ‘traitors, cowards’

PTI
Published : May 15, 2018, 11:09 am IST
Updated : May 15, 2018, 11:08 am IST

Trump's tweet comes amid a latest leak from White House in which Kelly Sadler, a WH communication aide, made a crass comment against McCain

'With that being said, leakers are traitors and cowards, and we will find out who they are!' Trump added. (Photo: File/AP)
 'With that being said, leakers are traitors and cowards, and we will find out who they are!' Trump added. (Photo: File/AP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted those inside the White House leaking internal deliberations and described them as “traitors and cowards”.

“The so-called leaks coming out of the White House are a massive over exaggeration put out by the Fake News Media in order to make us look as bad as possible,” he said in a tweet.

“With that being said, leakers are traitors and cowards, and we will find out who they are!” Trump added. His tweet comes amid the latest leak from the White House in which Kelly Sadler, a White House communication aide, made a crass comment against Senator John McCain, who is battling brain cancer.

During an internal meeting last week, Sadler reportedly dismissed McCain’s opposition to the nomination of Gina Haspel for CIA director by, saying “it does not matter, he is dying anyway”.

The Senator from Arizona is undergoing treatment after he was diagnosed with cancer last July. Sadler later apologised to the McCain family. “I was told Kelly Sadler called the McCain family late last week and did apologise,” White House Deputy Principal Press Secretary Raj Shah told reporters during a news conference.

“I wasn’t on the call. I was told she made it prior to the story being published. She apologised for the comment,” he told reporters, sidestepping multiple questions on White House apology.

Tags: donald trump, white house, fake news media, kelly sadler, john mccain
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

2

WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak

3

Friends fan theory: Here's why Ross and Monica had to be siblings

4

Meghan, Harry’s wedding feast will not be seated affair

5

Mother shoots gunman attempting to rob parents outside school

more

Editors' Picks

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranveer Singh was at his goofiest best at a special screening of the film ‘Deadpool 2’ held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer at his goofy best with 'Deadpool', parents, sister enjoy the madness

As Mother’s Day was celebrated worldwide on Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for separate reasons in Mumbai and Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mothers' Day: Kareena stuns in traditional wear, Ranbir takes mom out for lunch

The team of blockbuster ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ held a premiere of the film on the occasion of its 30th anniversary in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

With Juhi absent, Aamir sings to Kiran as QSQT team relive memories

Amid the controversy surrounding the film, the team of ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ laiunched the trailer at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After controversies, John, Diana and team finally gear up for Parmanu release

Several Bollywood stars turned up for a screening of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Raazi’ held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Vicky excited as Aamir, Sara, Janhvi, others give their nods for Raazi

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception was a grand affair with a bevy of Bollywood stars in attendance in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam-Anand reception: Aishwarya, SRK, Katrina, Ranbir, Alia, others shine

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham