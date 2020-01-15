Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 | Last Update : 01:53 PM IST

World, Americas

Guatemala swears in conservative Giammattei as President

AP
Published : Jan 15, 2020, 12:08 pm IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2020, 12:08 pm IST

The ceremony came after a five-hour delay and boisterous protests against ex-President Jimmy Morales.

The 63-year-old Giammattei won the presidency on his fourth attempt in August for Vamos, a party founded in 2017 by politicians, businessmen and military officers on promises of battling poverty and providing better opportunities. (Photo: Twitter)
 The 63-year-old Giammattei won the presidency on his fourth attempt in August for Vamos, a party founded in 2017 by politicians, businessmen and military officers on promises of battling poverty and providing better opportunities. (Photo: Twitter)

Guatemala City: Guatemala swore in Alejandro Giammattei, a conservative physician opposed to gay marriage and abortion, as its new president Tuesday while the country's outgoing leader exited amid swirling corruption accusations.

The ceremony came after a five-hour delay and boisterous protests against ex-President Jimmy Morales.

The 63-year-old Giammattei won the presidency on his fourth attempt in August for Vamos, a party founded in 2017 by politicians, businessmen and military officers on promises of battling poverty and providing better opportunities.

He promised on Tuesday to propose legislation declaring the country's street gangs as terrorist groups.

He also pledged to promote the rule of law, protect investments and spur employment.

Giammattei was sworn in before several Latin American leaders, among them Juan Orlando Hernandez of Honduras, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, Ivan Duque of Colombia and Lenin Moreno of Ecuador.

US Homeland Security acting Secretary Chad Wolf and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross met privately with Giammattei before the inauguration.

The US Embassy announced via Twitter that the two countries would sign a memorandum of understanding Wednesday on USD 1 billion in investment in the private sector to stimulate job creation in Guatemala.

One of the early challenges facing Giammattei will be an Asylum Cooperation Agreement signed by his predecessor with the United States government. There was significant opposition to the deal inside Guatemala.

The US began sending Honduran and Salvadoran asylum seekers to Guatemala under the agreement in November and recently said it would expand it to Mexicans. A similar deal signed with Honduras could send Guatemalan asylum seekers there.

Giammattei inherits a country in which 59 per cent of Guatemalans live below the poverty line, according to official figures, while nearly one million children below age five are estimated to live with chronic malnutrition.

He has proposed to build what he calls a "Mayan Train", high-speed rail with a line for cargo and another for passengers.

The name mirrors a planned train project for neighbouring Mexico that will travel between coastal resorts, cities and Mayan ruins in that country's southeast.

Giammattei will be working without a majority in Congress. His party captured 17 seats.

The surgeon suffers from multiple sclerosis, a disease of the nervous system, and uses crutches to walk. He has also worked as a business consultant in the private sector.

In 2006, Giammattei was the head of the country's prison system when the interior ministry carried out a raid on the Pavon penal farm to regain control from the inmates.

Thousands of police, soldiers and armed civilians raided the prison overnight and several inmates died in the operation. Authorities, bureaucrats and private citizens were arrested, tried and imprisoned for the raid, including Giammattei.

After several months in jail awaiting trial he was acquitted and released. He takes over from Morales who spent much of his four-year term dodging corruption charges.

The former television comedian who campaigned on a promise of "not corrupt, not a thief" will possibly be most remembered for kicking out a UN supported anti-corruption mission that was closing in on him and members of his family.

Hours before the inauguration, Morales said he had left the country "stable" and blamed his detractors for attacking him.

Juan Francisco Sandoval, head of the special prosecutor against impunity office, said he hopes the future will be better without Morales.

"He was the roadblock for the fight against corruption and impunity," Sandoval said. In a farewell speech heavy on nationalist and religious themes, Alvaro Arzu, the outgoing president of Congress, said Morales had "defended the sovereignty of Guatemala"

Tags: alejandro giammattei, jimmy morales, guatemala presidency elections
Location: Guatemala, Guatemala

Latest From World

Former military ruler Pervez Musharraf (Photo: AP/File)

Pervez Musharraf death penalty thrown out

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (Photo: AP)

Shot down Ukrainian plane by mistake: Iran

A handout picture of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with President Hassan Rouhani and newly-appointed commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Esmail Qaani (right) during a mourning ceremony for slain Gen. Qasem Soleimani, in Tehran on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

US is ready for serious talks with Iran

In a shock announcement, the couple said they would spend time in North America and rip up long-established relations with the press. (Photo: File)

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to step back as 'senior' royal family members

MOST POPULAR

1

Forget the iPhone 12; this 2020 iPhone is way more exciting

2

New Apple iPhone 12 teased with ‘Real Full-Screen’

3

New iPhone design exposed which spells more bad news for Apple

4

Twitter lays waste to Sony PS5 new logo and the tweets are hilarious

5

First look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and we absolutely love it

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham