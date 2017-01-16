The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jan 15, 2017

World, Americas

18 Democratic lawmakers to boycott Trump's inauguration

PTI
Published : Jan 15, 2017, 8:55 pm IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2017, 8:56 pm IST

Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva said he will not be attending the inauguration of Trump as the next president.

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (Photo: AP)
 President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (Photo: AP)

Washington: At least 18 Democratic lawmakers have said they will boycott US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration this week, after disclosure of Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 election and his rebuke of civil rights icon John Lewis, according to a media report on Sunday.

Democratic Representative Lewis blasted Trump in an interview to a news channel, saying he would boycott the ceremony for the first time since he arrived in Congress in 1987 because he doesn't see Trump as a "legitimate" president in light of Russian interference, CNN reported.

Lewis was one of three black lawmakers to testify against Trump's attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions last week.

Trump had called Lewis "all talk" and "no action" and told him to focus more on "fixing and helping" his district rather than "complaining" about the Russia's role.

"I will NOT attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump.

When you insult @repjohnlewis, you insult America," tweeted New York Rep. Yvette Clarke, making public his decision to boycott Trump's swearing-in ceremony on January 20. Some members of Congress have said they will be protesting in DC and in their districts instead of attending the event.

"'All talk, no action.' I stand with @repjohnlewis and I will not be attending the inauguration," California Rep. Mark Takano tweeted.

"For me, the personal decision not to attend Inauguration is quite simple: Do I stand with Donald Trump, or do I stand with John Lewis? I am standing with John Lewis," California Rep. Ted Lieu said in a statement released by his office.

Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva said he will not be attending the inauguration of Trump as the next president.

The office of Michigan Rep. John Conyers, the dean of the United House of Representatives, confirmed to CNN he won't be attending the inauguration.

"It is with a heavy heart and deep personal conviction that I have decided not to attend the #TrumpInauguration on January 20, 2017," California Rep. Mark DeSaulnier tweeted. "I will not be attending inauguration of @realDonaldTrump but WILL participate in the @womensmarch on January 21st," New York Rep. Nydia Velazquez tweeted.

Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader said, "I'll do my best to work with him (Trump) when I think he's doing the right thing for the country. But he hasn't proved himself to me at all yet, so I respectfully decline to freeze my ass out there in the cold for this particular ceremony."

Missouri Rep. William Lacy Clay's spokesperson said that Clay will be in his home state speaking to schoolchildren.

California Rep. Barbara Lee said she wouldn’t endorse a president defined by "racism, sexism, xenophobia and bigotry." New York Rep. Jose Serrano, California Rep. Judy Chu, Illinois Rep. Luis Gutierrez, California Rep. Jared Huffman,

Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark, Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer, New York Rep. Adriano Espaillat are among others who have decided not to attend the inauguration.

Tags: us president-elect, donald trump, democratic lawmakers, trump's inauguration day
Location: United States, Washington

