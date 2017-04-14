The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 14, 2017 | Last Update : 02:18 PM IST

World, Americas

What is 'Mother of All Bombs' that killed 36 IS terrorists in Afghanistan?

AFP
Published : Apr 14, 2017, 12:35 pm IST
Updated : Apr 14, 2017, 12:33 pm IST

The 9.8-tonne guided bomb, the largest non-nuclear weapon in America's arsenal.

The watchdog's website says, with a blast yield equivalent to 11 tons of TNT. (Photo: Screengrab)
 The watchdog's website says, with a blast yield equivalent to 11 tons of TNT. (Photo: Screengrab)

Kabul: The United States has dropped a GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb, otherwise known as the 'Mother of All Bombs', on an Islamic State stronghold in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province. It is the first time the bomb, developed in the early days of the Iraq war, has been used in combat.

How powerful is the MOAB?
The 9.8-tonne guided bomb, the largest non-nuclear weapon in America's arsenal, is described by the US-based GlobalSecurity.org watchdog as "large, powerful and accurately delivered".

It is a demolition bomb containing 18,700 pounds (8,480 kilogrammes) of the explosive H6, the watchdog's website says, with a blast yield equivalent to 11 tons of TNT.

Nine metres (30 feet) long, with a diameter of one metre, according to GlobalSecurity.org, it is the largest-ever satellite-guided, air-delivered weapon in history. Popular Mechanics described it as weighing as much as an F-16 fighter jet.

Guided by GPS, it is dropped from the cargo ramp of a C-130 transport plane with its descent slowed by parachute, meaning it can be deployed from a greater height -- giving US pilots more time to reach safety.

It is a concussive bomb, meaning it is designed to detonate before it hits the ground. Its thin aluminium skin helps to maximise its blast radius and generate a shockwave which Wired.com said can reach up to 150 metres.

Who made it?
It was developed in 2002-2003 by Alabama-based aerospace and defence company Dynetics in partnership with the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), according to the company's website.

The website said the bomb's preliminary concept was developed into a detailed design within just three months, and successfully tested three times in 13 days. It was first produced for use in the early days of the Iraq war.

According to the Air Force, the last time the MOAB was tested in 2003, a huge mushroom cloud could be seen from 20 miles (32 kilometres) away.

What was the target?
The US Air Force said the target of Thursday's bombing was a tunnel complex in Achin district in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, a hotbed of Islamic State (IS) militancy on the border with Pakistan.

Achin District Governor Esmail Shinwari said the bomb landed in the Momand Dara area while the defence ministry said the attack killed at least 36 IS militants. A damage assessment is still being carried out.

The area is extremely remote and mountainous, inaccessible to government forces. It is north of Tora Bora, the complex network of caves from where Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden gave US forces the slip and escaped into Pakistan in late 2001. The US said it believed the area was so remote that no civilians were in the area.

The strike hit a system of tunnels and caves that IS fighters had used to "move around freely, making it easier for them to target US military advisers and Afghan forces" nearby, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.

Wired.com said a concussive bomb such as the MOAB has the advantage in such terrain: "Its blast can turn corners, and push all the way to the furthest reaches of a cave."

Tags: mother of all bombs, nangarhar province, iraq war
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul

MOST POPULAR

1

This man made his own iPhone 6S from salvaged phone parts

2

Confirmed! Jude Law to join the cast of Fantastic Beasts

3

New York banker dives deep into her savings to visit Titanic

4

Video: In UP, murder accused goes shopping with policemen

5

This throwback picture of Amitabh Bachchan with Ranbir Kapoor as a kid, is a treat to your eyes

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Devotees around the world take part in unique Holy Week celebrations before Easter. (Photo: AP)

People take part in Holy Week rituals in Spain, Uruaguay and Guatemala

Thailand celebrates the start of the Buddhist New Year festival with elephants spraying water on tourists. (Photo: AP)

Thailand celebrates Buddhist New Year Songkran with excited tourists

For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Christians around the world celebrate Palm Sunday with diverse traditions

The internet cannot handle Donald Trump and his attempt at building ties with people and so they came up with the most unique way to make fun of him. (Photo: Twitter/Trumpties)

Trump is busy building ties and the internet is having fun with it

Multiple villages in Spain walk the streets in masks of different shapes and sizes celebrating the mask festival before the carnival. (Photo: AP)

Spaniards parade the street celebrating traditional mask festival

Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Travelling couple makes thousands of dollars per Instagram shot

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham