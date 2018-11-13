The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Nov 13, 2018

World, Americas

'Have sought marriage counselling with husband', says Michelle Obama

ANI
Published : Nov 13, 2018, 1:20 pm IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2018, 1:43 pm IST

The former first couple got engaged in 1991 and tied the knot on October 3, 1992. (Photo: AP)
Washington: Former US first lady Michelle Obama has opened up about her nearly three decades long marriage to Barack Obama.

During an interview with People magazine, she said that they had sought marriage counseling. "Because we're role models, it's important for us to be honest. If you're in a marriage there are times you want to leave, that's normal because I felt that way," she said.

"There were definitely times when I wished things were different. But I don't think I ever thought, 'I'm just checking out of this," People quoted the former first lady as saying.

"Marriage counseling, for us, was one of those ways where we learned to talk out our differences. What I learned about myself was that my happiness was up to me and I started working out more, I started asking for help, not just from him but from other people," she said.

The former first couple got engaged in 1991 and tied the knot on October 3, 1992. They recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary. They have two daughters- Malia Ann Obama and Sasha Obama.

