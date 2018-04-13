The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 13, 2018 | Last Update : 11:26 AM IST

World, Americas

Happy New Year: Trump greets Sinhalese, Tamils, Bengalis across globe

ANI
Published : Apr 13, 2018, 10:52 am IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2018, 10:53 am IST

The Sinhalese and Tamil New Year is also known as 'Aluth Aurudu' while the Bengali New Year is called 'Poila boishakh'.

The statements expressively wished for better working opportunities with all three communities in the coming year. (Photo: AP)
 The statements expressively wished for better working opportunities with all three communities in the coming year. (Photo: AP)

Washington: The United States has extended greetings to Sri Lankans living across the globe for Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

"On behalf of President Trump and the American people, I wish a joyous New Year to all the Sri Lankan people. The New Year celebration is a chance to reflect on the milestones of the past year, including the celebration of the 70th anniversary of Sri Lanka's independence and US-Sri Lankan diplomatic relations, as well as continued progress on good governance, economic stability, and reconciliation to ensure an even brighter future for the Sri Lankan people," acting Secretary of State John J Sullivan said in an official statement.

"The United States looks forward to working with Sri Lanka on our shared goals of peace, prosperity, and further growth in the Indo-Pacific region in the year ahead. Best wishes to the Sri Lankan people for a safe and prosperous year ahead," the statement further added.

The day, called Aluth Aurudu, is an important national holiday for both the cultures of the Sinhalese and the Tamil population of Sri Lanka.

President Donald Trump also extended his wishes to Bengalis living across the globe ahead of the Bengali New Year.

"On behalf of President Trump and the American people, I wish Bengalis everywhere a joyous New Year. We commemorate this important day along with all those from Bangladesh, India, and around the world who come together today to mark the arrival of the New Year," said Sullivan, in another statement.

"Here in the United States, we take this opportunity to thank the Bangladeshi American community for its outstanding contributions to our nation, our economy, and our culture. We join all of you in looking toward a bright future, and wish you the best in the year to come," the statement further read, before signing off with "Shubho Noboborsho!"

The Bengali New Year, also called 'Poila Boishakh', is the traditional new year day of the Bengali community. This year, it will be celebrated on April 15.

Tags: donald trump, bengali new year, tamil new year, us diplomacy
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

9 things you did not know about Friday the 13th

2

Women, find out the scents which help seduce men

3

Men need to understand the importance of empowering women: Priyanka Chopra

4

NASA sends human sperm to space to see if astronauts can conceive in space

5

Find out the one thing you should never talk about on first date

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham