The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 13, 2017 | Last Update : 09:35 AM IST

World, Americas

Trump admin officials may be deposed over immigration order

REUTERS
Published : Feb 13, 2017, 9:33 am IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2017, 9:33 am IST

Documents authored by admin officials may contain evidence that the order was an unconstitutional attempt to ban Muslims from entering US.

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Sunday he will depose Trump administration officials to uncover “what truly motivated” President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration if the case he brought against it goes to trial. (Photo: AP)
  Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Sunday he will depose Trump administration officials to uncover “what truly motivated” President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration if the case he brought against it goes to trial. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Sunday he will depose Trump administration officials to uncover “what truly motivated” President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration if the case he brought against it goes to trial.

Documents and emails authored by administration officials may contain evidence that the order was an unconstitutional attempt to ban Muslims from entering the United States, and Ferguson will use "every tool" at his disposal to bring those to light, he told ABC's "This Week."

Tags: donald trump, trump administration, travel ban, ban on muslims, immigration ban
Location: United States, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Too much sex hinders sexual satisfaction for couples

2

150-yr-old wedding dress found in UK after Facebook post goes viral

3

Wanted to study more? Now you can get a PHD in chocolate

4

The grave reality behind viral images of obese tigers

5

J. K. Rowling slams Piers Morgan on Twitter for defending Trump

more

Editors' Picks

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Carnival in Venice transforms historic Rio De Cannaregio

China lights up the streets of Beijing with many lanterns of different colours and sizes to celebrate Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

The Chinese Lantern Festival lights up Beijing

Hindu devotees worship the Hindu God Murugan in Kuala Lumpur during the annual Thaipusam street festival. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate religious festival of Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur

The festival has lantern of all shapes and sizes on display along the streets of Taiwan. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taiwan lantern festival lights up the streets of Taipei

Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Amputees hitting the gym give fitness goals on Instagram

The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens give Photoshop touch to adorable puppy

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham