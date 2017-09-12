The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 12, 2017 | Last Update : 12:52 PM IST

World, Americas

4 more states including California, Maryland sue Trump admin over repealing DACA

AFP
Published : Sep 12, 2017, 11:04 am IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2017, 11:05 am IST

Protests broke out across the country and thousands of people took part in a demonstration in Los Angeles on Sunday.

DACA recipients must meet several requirements, including having no criminal record. (Photo: AP)
 DACA recipients must meet several requirements, including having no criminal record. (Photo: AP)

Los Angeles: Four more US states announced Monday they are suing the Trump administration over its decision to rescind a program that deferred deportations of immigrants who arrived illegally as children.

The attorneys general of California, Maine, Maryland and Minnesota filed a joint lawsuit at a federal court in northern California, following a similar decision last week by a coalition of 15 states as well as the District of Colombia that houses the capital Washington.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the program "has allowed more than 800,000 Dreamers, children brought to this country without documentation, to come out of the shadows and become successful and productive Americans."

President Donald Trump abrogated on Tuesday an order issued in 2012 by his predecessor Barack Obama that had granted the migrants temporary legal status as part of The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program (DACA).

Unless Congress passes an immigrant reform bill, the "dreamers" will in six months be forced to live in the shadows, or risk deportation.

"One in four of those DACA Dreamers know California as home, and it's no coincidence that our great state is the sixth largest economy in the world," Becerra said.

According to a study published in January by the Center for American Progress, ending DACA could cost California as much as $11.3 billion a year, more than any other state.

The complaint noted that the decision to end the program may lead to the administration reneging "on the promise it made to Dreamers and their employers that information they gave to the government for their participation in the program will not be used to deport them or prosecute their employers."

Using information provided by migrants in good faith risks violating the Fifth Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees due process, it added.

The practice also ignores the government's legal obligations to analyze the effects of proposed changes to small businesses, "many of which are owned by, or employ, Dreamers," according to the complaint.

The decision was strongly criticized by Democrats but also some Republicans. Protests broke out across the country and thousands of people took part in a demonstration in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Tags: daca, amnesty program, trump admin, donald trump
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

'These kids are my inspiration': Priyanka meets Syrian refugees in Jordan

2

Study reveals how fat exits the body when you lose weight

3

Scientists develop device to generate electricity from flowing blood

4

New AI outperfroms humans in telling if a person is gay or straight

5

What nonsense is she talking about: Zarina on Kangana's recent claims about her

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham