The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 12, 2017 | Last Update : 10:52 AM IST

World, Americas

US agents conduct first Trump-era raids targeting undocumented migrants

AFP
Published : Feb 12, 2017, 9:30 am IST
Updated : Feb 12, 2017, 9:32 am IST

Undocumented migrants with repeated drunk driving convictions were also targeted.

US President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)
 US President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

Washington, United States: US authorities arrested hundreds of undocumented migrants this week in the first large-scale raids under President Donald Trump, triggering panic in immigrant communities nationwide.

The federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency rounded up undocumented individuals living in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Austin and Atlanta, among other cities, two weeks after Trump signed an executive order that broadened which undocumented immigrants would be targeted for deportation.

According to ICE, however, the operations were "routine."

"The focus of these operations is no different than the routine, targeted arrests carried out by ICE's Fugitive Operations Teams on a daily basis," said agency spokeswoman Jennifer Elzea.

David Marin, head of ICE's removal operations in Los Angeles, told reporters that approximately 160 people had been arrested in the California metropolis.

Some 75 percent of them had prior felony convictions, he said, adding that some people had been nabbed solely because they were undocumented.

By Friday night, 37 undocumented immigrants had already been expelled to Mexico.

In a January 25 decree, Trump prioritized the deportation of undocumented males who had been convicted of or "charged with any criminal offense," including misdemeanors.

The order was a move to make good on his campaign pledge to crack down on America's undocumented population, estimated at 11 million people.

Marin said the operations were planned prior to Trump's swearing-in and were comparable to past actions.

He rebuffed reports about ICE checkpoints and random sweeps, calling them "dangerous and irresponsible."

"Reports like that create panic, and they put communities and law enforcement personnel in unnecessary danger," Marlin said.

The raids, which hit residential areas and workplaces, sparked protests and provoked the ire of elected Democratic representatives, notably in California and particularly in Los Angeles, where the Pew Research Center estimates around a million undocumented migrants reside.

"President Trump's policy change betrays our values," Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein said in a statement.

"Tearing families apart isn't what this country stands for."

'New reality'

In Austin, Texas, where 100,000 unauthorized migrants live, a bystander captured video footage of an arrest, which made local front-page news and ignited demonstrations.

Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro of Texas confirmed the launch of a "targeted operation" aimed at arresting the undocumented.

He has asked ICE officials to "clarify whether these individuals are in fact dangerous, violent threats to our communities, and not people who are here peacefully raising families and contributing to our state."

Castro said the roundups were part of "Operation Cross Check" -- a series of large-scale raids that began in 2011 under Barack Obama.

The agency conducted the last sweep in March 2015, corralling 2,059 undocumented immigrants deemed threats to "public safety."

In New York, which hosts the country's largest population of undocumented immigrants -- 1.15 million, according to Pew -- a few hundred people demonstrated near the immigration services office.

Obama deported more immigrants than any of his predecessors, prioritizing the expulsion of repeat criminal offenders or those convicted of serious crimes, including rape, child pornography and gang membership.

Undocumented migrants with repeated drunk driving convictions were also targeted.

With his decree, Trump -- who vowed as a candidate to deport some three million undocumented immigrants with criminal records -- broadens the scope of the Obama administration's policy, dropping the distinction between convicted criminals and those who had simply been charged.

Activists have rallied around the case of Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos -- a 35-year-old mother arrested during a routine visit to Phoenix, Arizona who has become symbolic of Trump's hardline measures.

The mother of two US-born children was caught in 2008 using a fake social security number and slapped with a deportation order. Authorities had not previously expelled her for practical reasons, however, as she posed little threat.

But by Thursday, she was in Nogales, the Mexican border town where she crossed into the US more than two decades ago.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry said her deportation "illustrates the new reality of Mexican community living in the United States in the face of more severe application of migration controls."

The ministry urged Mexican citizens to "take precautions" and stay in close contact with consular authorities, echoing instructions from immigrant advocacy groups stateside.

Tags: donald trump, undocumented migrants, raid, raid on migrants
Location: United States, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistan set up India clash in final of T20 World Cup for Blind

2

'Boys will be boys': Modi mocks SP with Mulayam’s 2014 rape comment

3

Watch: Girl's breast bursts in tattoo artist's face

4

Porn website redirects users to sex education videos

5

Repaired, the Flying Bum will fly again

more

Editors' Picks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

China lights up the streets of Beijing with many lanterns of different colours and sizes to celebrate Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

The Chinese Lantern Festival lights up Beijing

Hindu devotees worship the Hindu God Murugan in Kuala Lumpur during the annual Thaipusam street festival. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate religious festival of Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur

The festival has lantern of all shapes and sizes on display along the streets of Taiwan. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taiwan lantern festival lights up the streets of Taipei

Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Amputees hitting the gym give fitness goals on Instagram

The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens give Photoshop touch to adorable puppy

Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Majestic mosque ceilings feature vivid Islamic architecture

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham