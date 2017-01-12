The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 12, 2017 | Last Update : 01:56 PM IST

World, Americas

Rex Tillerson opposes blanket ban on Muslims' entry into US

PTI
Published : Jan 12, 2017, 12:48 pm IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2017, 12:49 pm IST

Tillerson said the US must win the war against Islamic terrorists not just on the battlefield, but must triumph in the war of ideas.

Tillerson said he would require more information on how the government would approach constructing a registry of Muslims before he would consider lending his support to creating one. (Photo: AP)
 Tillerson said he would require more information on how the government would approach constructing a registry of Muslims before he would consider lending his support to creating one. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Donald Trump's secretary of state pick Rex Tillerson has said he does not support blanket travel ban against Muslims even as he asserted that the US must win the war against Islamic terrorists not just on the battlefield, but in the war of ideas.

"I think what's important is that we are able to make a judgement about the people that are coming into the country.

And so no, I do not support a blanket type rejection of any particular group of people," the 64-year-old former ExxonMobil CEO told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during his confirmation hearing yesterday.

"But clearly, we have serious challenges to be able to vet people coming into the country particularly, under the current circumstances because of the instability in the parts of the world that it's occurring," he said.

"It's a huge challenge and I don't think we can just close our eyes and ignore that. We have to be very clear-eyed about recognising that threat and developing a means to deal with it," Tillerson said.

President-elect Donald Trump had vowed to temporarily ban Muslim travel and immigration to the country after a wave of terrorist attacks carried out or inspired by the Islamic State in Europe and the US.

He has since walked back that promise, instead saying he would ban immigration from countries where terrorism is prevalent.

Tillerson, however, said he would require more information on how the government would approach constructing a registry of Muslims before he would consider lending his support to creating one.

"I would need to have a lot more information around how such an approach would even be constructed. And if it were a tool for vetting, then it probably extends to other people as well other groups that are threats to the US," he said.

Tillerson said the US must win the war against Islamic terrorists not just on the battlefield, but must triumph in the war of ideas.

Tillerson said that because of his past work, he has travelled extensively to Muslim countries.

"I've gained an appreciation and recognition of this great faith. That's why I made a distinction that we should support those Muslim voices that reject this same radical Islam that we reject," he noted.

"Now, this is part of winning the war other than on the battlefield. I mentioned we have to win it, not just on the battlefield. We've gotta to win the war of ideas and our of our greatest allies in this war is going to be the moderate voices of Muslim, of people in the Muslim faith, who speak from their perspective and their rejection of that representation of what is otherwise a great faith," he said.

"My expectation is that we're going to be able to reengage with our traditional friends and allies in the region. Not just in the Middle East but I think as you pointed out there are large Muslim populations in South East Asia, Indonesia, Malaysia, other important countries in that part of the world where we have serious issues of common issues as well," he said.

Radical Islam, he said, poses a grave risk to the stability of nations and the well-being of their citizens.

Tillerson said eliminating ISIS would be the first step in disrupting the capabilities of other groups and individuals committed to striking America's homeland and allies.

Tags: rex tillerson, ban on muslims, donald trump, us, islamic terrorists

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware: WhatsApp threat offers free internet without Wi-Fi

2

1 lakh people attempt to create 5 yoga world records in Chhattisgarh

3

Google turns to machine learning and RAISR technology to save bandwidth

4

Watch: SRK flies Kandeel, plays Garba, woos Mahira in Raees' Udi Udi Jaye

5

Watch song: Kangana is at her groovy best in Rangoon's Bloody Hell

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham