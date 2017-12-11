The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 11, 2017 | Last Update : 04:53 PM IST

World, Americas

Women must be heard when violated, even against Trump: Nikki Haley

REUTERS
Published : Dec 11, 2017, 3:27 pm IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2017, 3:29 pm IST

More than 10 women have accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct before he was president.

Haley, discussing a cultural shift of women coming forward on a CBS program, applauded women who have come forward: ‘I'm proud of their strength. I'm proud of their courage.’ (Photo: File)
 Haley, discussing a cultural shift of women coming forward on a CBS program, applauded women who have come forward: ‘I'm proud of their strength. I'm proud of their courage.’ (Photo: File)

Washington: UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said on Sunday she believes any woman who has felt violated or mistreated by a man has every right to speak up, even if it is President Donald Trump they are accusing.

Accusations of inappropriate sexual behaviour or misconduct have led to the resignations of three members of Congress in December. The growing wave of women reporting abuse or misconduct has brought down powerful men from Hollywood to Washington, from movie producer Harvey Weinstein to popular television personality Matt Lauer.

More than 10 women have accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct before he was president, and Trump, while filming a segment of the television program "Access Hollywood," said he has kissed and groped women. The tape emerged during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Haley, discussing a cultural shift of women coming forward on the CBS "Face the Nation" program, applauded women who have come forward: "I'm proud of their strength. I'm proud of their courage."

Asked how people should assess the accusers of the president, Haley said, it was "the same thing."

"Women who accuse anyone should be heard. They should be heard and they should be dealt with, and I think we heard them prior to the election," she said. "I think any woman who has felt violated or felt mistreated in any way - they have every right to speak up."

Whether Trump's election settled the matter was "for the people to decide," Haley said.

"I know that he was elected but women should always feel comfortable coming forward and we should all be willing to listen to them."

Tags: #metoo, donald trump, nikki haley, harvey weinstein
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

PSL spot-fixing row: PCB bans Nasir Jamshed for a year

2

Heartbreaking video shows boy pleading to be left alone by bullies

3

Feminism is a fight for humanity, not a word to be scared of: Hrithik Roshan

4

Hitman for Pablo Escobar caught partying, violating parole; re-arrested

5

West Bengal to get its first aircraft museum in Kolkata, second in India

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham