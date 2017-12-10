The Asian Age | News

Korean peninsula world's most dangerous security issue: UN, N Korea

UN Undersecretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman returned Saturday from a four-day visit to North Korea.

Feltman's visit came at a time of high tension between North Korea, South Korea, Japan and the United States, sparked by North Korea's frequent missile launches. (Photo: AP)
 Feltman's visit came at a time of high tension between North Korea, South Korea, Japan and the United States, sparked by North Korea's frequent missile launches. (Photo: AP)

United Nations: The United Nations says its political chief and North Korea's foreign minister agree that the current situation on the Korean peninsula is the most dangerous security issue in the world.

UN Undersecretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman returned Saturday from a four-day visit to North Korea, where he met with officials including North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Sunday that Feltman and his hosts agreed that the Korean situation is "the most tense and dangerous peace and security issue" in the world today."

Feltman's visit came at a time of high tension between North Korea, South Korea, Japan and the United States, sparked by North Korea's frequent missile launches.

Dujarric says Feltman told the North Koreans there can only be a diplomatic solution.

Tags: united nations, korean peninsula, jeffrey feltman
Location: United States, New York, New York

