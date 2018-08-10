The Asian Age | News

World, Americas

At least 4 dead in ongoing shooting incident: Canadian police

REUTERS
Published : Aug 10, 2018, 6:14 pm IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2018, 6:14 pm IST

The Fredericton police said in a post on Twitter the incident was ongoing and there were multiple fatalities.

The police confirmed multiple fatalities in the shooting incident. (Representational Image)
Toronto: At least four people were killed in a shooting incident in the eastern Canadian city of Fredericton, police said on Friday.

In a series of tweets the police said, "At this time, we can confirm multiple fatalities. The incident is ongoing. More information will be available when we can. Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road."

"Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road. An incident has resulted in at least four people killed. More information will be available when we can confirm," a tweet by Fredericton police said.

