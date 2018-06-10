'One time shot' for peace with North Korea: Donald Trump

'It's unknown territory in the truest sense but I really feel confident,' Trump said as he prepared to leave ongoing G7 summit in Canada.

Donald Trump said his summit with Kim Jong-un represented 'a one-time' chance to forge peace between the US and North Korea. (Photo: File/AP)

La Malbaie (Canada): Donald Trump said his summit with Kim Jong-un represented "a one-time" chance to forge peace between the US and North Korea as he prepared to fly to the venue in Singapore.

"It's unknown territory in the truest sense but I really feel confident," Trump said as he prepared to leave the ongoing G7 summit in Canada.

"I feel that Kim Jong Un wants to do something great for his people and he has that opportunity... It's a one-time shot," he said at a press conference, adding that the North Koreans had been working "very well with us" in the build-up to Tuesday's summit.