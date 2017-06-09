The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 09, 2017 | Last Update : 12:32 PM IST

World, Americas

Comey leaks: Ex-FBI chief admits to discussing Trump memos, claims defamation

AFP
Published : Jun 9, 2017, 10:54 am IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2017, 10:53 am IST

Although there have been shifting explanations, Trump fired James Comey over the FBI investigations of Russian hacking in US prez poll.

Former FBI chief James Comey (Photo: AP)
 Former FBI chief James Comey (Photo: AP)

Washington: Former FBI director James Comey rocked Washington Thursday in testimony before Congress on alleged efforts by President Donald Trump to influence the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

The key issue before the Senate Intelligence Committee was whether Trump sought to obstruct the investigation in nine conversations with Comey this year, leading up to his dismissal of the FBI chief on May 9.

Here are the key points of what Comey had to say in his first public appearance since his ouster:

- 'Direction,' but no order to end probe –

Asked if Trump ever demanded the Russia investigation be shut down, Comey flatly replied "No".

But he said that Trump's request at a February 14 Oval Office meeting for him to ease the probe of former national security advisor Michael Flynn sounded like an order.  

Trump said, Comey recalled, "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy."

"I took it as a direction. He's the president of the United States, with me alone, saying 'I hope this.'... I took it as this is what he wants me to do."

"I was so stunned by the conversation that I just took it in."

- Obstruction of justice -

Comey said it was not up to him but instead the independent special counsel in the Russian probe, Robert Mueller, to decide whether Trump broke a law.

"I don't think it's for me to say whether the conversation I had with the president was an effort to obstruct. I took it as a very disturbing thing, very concerning."

At the same time, he strongly suggested obstruction.

"It's my judgment that I was fired because of the Russia investigation," he told senators. "I was fired in some way to change, or the endeavor was to change, the way the Russia investigation was being conducted. That is a very big deal."

- White House 'lied' over Comey firing -

Comey recalled that Trump and the White House gave shifting explanations for why he was dismissed, first saying it was over his handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe last year, then saying it was the Russia investigation, and finally declaring Comey was a poor leader disliked by the FBI staff.

"The administration then chose to defame me and more importantly the FBI by saying that the organization was in disarray, that it was poorly led, that the work force had lost confidence in its leader. Those were lies, plain and simple."

- Memos on Trump meetings -

Comey said his distrust of Trump prompted him to take meticulous notes immediately after each of their nine discussions this year.

"I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting, and so I thought it really important to document," he said of one such occasion.

He was later surprised when Trump suggested he had taped the conversations.

"I've seen the tweet about tapes. Lordy, I hope there are tapes."

- Comey's leaks -

Under attack by Trump, Comey wanted to get his side of the story out. So he leaked his memorandums on the Trump discussions to the New York Times.

"I didn't do it myself for a variety of reasons," he said, instead asking a friendly law professor to share his written recollection of those conversations with a reporter.

"I asked him to, because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel."

- Trump disinterested in Russia probe –

Comey said there was no doubt, in his mind, about the Russian government's covert attempt to interfere in last year's presidential election. But Trump showed no interest.

"I don't remember any conversations with the president about the Russian election interference," he said.

"We're talking about a foreign government that using technical intrusion, lots of other methods, tried to shape the way we think, we vote, we act. That is a big deal."

- A missed date -

Comey said Trump himself called him to a dinner on January 27, during which he asked him for a pledge of loyalty.

"He said, how about 6:30? I said whatever works for you, sir," Comey recalled.

"Then I hung up and called my wife and broke a date with her. I was supposed to take her out to dinner."

"That's one of the all-time great excuses for breaking it," quipped one of the senators at the hearing.

Tags: james comey, russian hacking, donald trump, 2016 us presidential elections
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

CBFC chief wants Akshay's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' to be tax-free

2

'Battani' family of Hyderabad distributes 'fish prasad' which cures asthma

3

Video: Look at iOS 11's new 'Dark Mode'

4

Russian President Putin says he does not have ‘bad days’ like women do

5

Moto unveils Z2 Play at Rs 27,999 on Flipkart

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham