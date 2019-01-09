The Asian Age | News

Situation along US-Mexico border a 'growing crisis': Donald Trump

AFP
Published : Jan 9, 2019, 8:10 am IST
Updated : Jan 9, 2019, 8:10 am IST

Trump repeated his call for a wall on border, calling it "absolutely critical to border security" and demanded USD 5.7 bn for it.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday repeated his demand for USD 5.7 billion in funding for a wall on the border with Mexico, but stopped short of calling for a much-touted state of emergency. (Photo: File)
 US President Donald Trump on Tuesday repeated his demand for USD 5.7 billion in funding for a wall on the border with Mexico, but stopped short of calling for a much-touted state of emergency. (Photo: File)

Washington: The situation along the US border with Mexico is a "growing crisis," President Donald Trump said Tuesday, stressing that uncontrolled illegal immigration is hurting millions of Americans.

"There is a growing humanitarian and security crisis at our southern border," the president said in a rare live Oval Office address to the nation, adding that every day US Customs and Border Patrol agents "encounter thousands of illegal immigrants trying to enter our country."

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday repeated his demand for USD 5.7 billion in funding for a wall on the border with Mexico, but stopped short of calling for a much-touted state of emergency.

"As part of an overall approach to border security, law enforcement professionals have requested USD 5.7 billion for a physical barrier," Trump said in a rare address to the nation from the Oval Office.

Trump had spent days mulling declaring a state of emergency along the border that would have given him powers to bypass Congress, which has so far refused to fund the wall project, and draw funds from the military to build the border barrier.

Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi responded to Trump saying that the US President must stop holding the country "hostage" over the government shutdown.

