Trump slams Meryl Streep, says shes 'one of the over-rated actresses'

While Streep did not name Trump directly, she had used almost the entire speech to criticize his behavior and policies.

The three-time Oscar winner was referring to a 2015 incident at a South Carolina rally when Trump flailed his arms and slurred in his speech in an apparent mocking of New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski, who has a physical disability. (Photo: AP)

Washington: President-elect Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at screen legend Meryl Streep, accusing her of being a Hillary Clinton "flunky" after the actress berated him at the Golden Globes ceremony.

Streep, a prominent Clinton supporter, blasted Trump for his divisive rhetoric as she received a lifetime achievement award at the glitzy ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

She also ripped Trump for the infamous campaign speech during which he did a decidedly unflattering impression of disabled New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski.

"Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never 'mocked' a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him 'groveling' when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad," Trump wrote in a series of tweets.

"Just more very dishonest media!" the president-elect added.