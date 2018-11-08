The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 08, 2018 | Last Update : 06:24 PM IST

World, Americas

At least 11 reported wounded as man fires shots into California bar

AFP
Published : Nov 8, 2018, 3:02 pm IST
Updated : Nov 8, 2018, 3:43 pm IST

Authorities say multiple people were injured in the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Southern California.

A man, who said he was in the bar, told ABC news that he saw a man shoot into the crowd. (Photo: AP)
 A man, who said he was in the bar, told ABC news that he saw a man shoot into the crowd. (Photo: AP)

Thousand Oaks: A gunman barged into a large, crowded Los Angeles-area country music bar and dance hall and opened fire late Wednesday, wounding at least 11 people, the sheriff's office said.

The venue was hosting an event for college students and possibly several hundred young people were inside, said Captain Garo Kuredjian of the Ventura County Sheriff's office. 

He said around 0915 GMT that the shooter was still confined inside the premises, adding he did not know if the shooter had been subdued or shot. 

Police who responded to reports of a shooting rushed to the scene and engaged the gunman, said Kuredjian. A deputy sheriff is among the 11 people shot. 

The incident happened at the Borderline Bar and Grill in the town of Thousand Oaks, a quiet, upscale residential suburb of Los Angeles. 

The Los Angeles Times quoted a law enforcement official as saying at least 30 shots had been fired. An unnamed witness told the newspaper that someone ran into the bar around 11:30 pm and started shooting what looked to be a black pistol. 

"He shot a lot, at least 30 times. I could still hear gunshots after everyone left," the Times quoted the man as saying.

Tags: thousand oaks shooting, us shooting
Location: United States, California, Thousand Oaks

MOST POPULAR

1

Octavius, lone ‘male’ octopus in aquarium gives birth to thousands of babies

2

Shocking: Wonder actor Owen Wilson refuses his own newborn daughter?

3

Priyanka Chopra’s pyjama bachelorette party was 'you'll never guess' epic

4

Linux could be banned on Apple’s new Macs

5

Watch: Salman Khan gets teary-eyed when he meets a boy detected with cancer

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Knowing how much time the industry demands, it is quite a relief to see couples like Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani take out time to be with each other.

Couples day out: Aamir, Kiran, Ranveer, Deepika, Tiger, Disha in the city

Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali bash at her house which was not only attended by TV celebs but also our Bollywood hotties Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and others.

Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash turns starry with Shraddha, Kriti, Kiara, KJo

Prithvi Theatre Festival commenced a few days back and yesterday, a day before Diwali, the festival finally saw Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan make time, looking all too pretty.

Kareena and Saif ring in Diwali at Prithvi Theatre Festival, others join in

After Deepika Padukone began wedding puja in her Bengaluru home, Ranveer Singh was now snapped at the haldi ceremony.

Groom-to-be Ranveer Singh celebrates haldi ceremony with Shanoo

Mumbai's iconic Prithvi Theatre - the theatre foundations of the first family of Bollywood, the Kapoors - marks 40 years this November. It’s that time of the year again when Mumbai’s culture enthusiasts look forward to attend the most iconic celebration in the city - the Prithvi Theatre Festival. The festival will be held from November 3 to 14. Check out the pictures of Bollywood celebs at the inaugural of this glorious festival last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Prithvi Theatre turns 40: Ranbir Kapoor attends iconic festival

Aanand L Rai directorial Zero's trailer was revealed at a launch event in Mumbai on Friday, which also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. Check out the exclusive pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Zero trailer launch: From pani-puri to b'day cake and SRK's bauua pose!

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham