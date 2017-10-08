US: Indian-origin man stabs wife 40 times over affair, gets 20-year jail term for murder

Nitin told the court that he attacked his wife after she said she was leaving him taking all of his money and their children with her.

New York: A 48-year-old Indian-origin man in the US has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing his wife by stabbing her nearly 40 times after she told him she was having an affair.

Nitin P Singh must serve 85% of the sentence on the single charge of first-degree aggravated manslaughter before he is eligible for parole under the terms of the sentence handed down by Superior Court Judge Linda Lawhun on Friday in Salem, New Jersey.

Authorities said the July 2016 stabbing of 42-year-old Seema Singh, a Collingswood shopkeeper, occurred in the couple’s apartment while their three children slept nearby. The children were not injured, NJ.com reported.

Nitin told the court that he attacked his wife after she said she was leaving him and would be taking all of his money and their children with her.

He said he went into a rage and picked up the first thing he saw, a knife, and began stabbing her. Nitin then called 911 to say his wife was not breathing. He was later charged with murdering her by stabbing her nearly 40 times.