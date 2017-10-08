The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 08, 2017 | Last Update : 03:28 AM IST

World, Americas

Donald Trump’s men to take tough message to Pakistan

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAFQAT ALI WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Oct 8, 2017, 2:13 am IST
Updated : Oct 8, 2017, 2:52 am IST

Officials said Tillerson planned to depart for Pakistan later this month and will be followed by Mattis.

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (Photo: AP)
 US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: US President Donald Trump will send two of his top aides, secretary of state Rex Tillerson and secretary of defence Jim Mattis, to Pakistan this month to discuss the future of the relationship between the two allies amid rising frustration in Washington over Islambad harbouring terror groups.

Officials said Mr Tillerson planned to depart for Pakistan later this month and will be followed by Mr Mattis.

Mr Trump has talked tough on Pakistan’s terror links recently, saying in an August address, “We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting.”

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (Photo: AP)Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (Photo: AP)

But, in the six weeks since Mr Trump signalled that tougher tone, there have been precious few signs that the equations in South Asia has changed. Mr Mattis told Congress this week that he would try “one more time” to “see if we can make this work”, refering to the US’ relationship with Pakistan.

Pakistan’s foreign minister Khawaja Asif, currently on a visit to Washingotn, lashed out at “hollow allegations” about Pakistan harbouring terrorists, saying that such talk was “not acceptable”.

“That is not the way you talk to 70-year-old friends,” Mr Asif said. “Instead of accusations and threats, we should cooperate with each other for peace in the region,” he added, confirming Mr Tillerson’s visit.

A September meeting in New York between US vice-president Mike Pence and Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was said to be cordial, despite Mr Trump’s fire and brimstone rhetoric.

Tags: donald trump, rex tillerson, jim mattis

MOST POPULAR

1

Women would choose an average-looking partner over a 10/10: Poll

2

New smart bandage for better, faster healing

3

Find out why so many LGBT couples do not go on vacations

4

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Big gap between India and other teams, says coach Luis Matos

5

Begum Akhtar gets special Google Doodle on 103rd birth anniversary

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Lighting Festival of Myanmar, is held on the full moon day of the Burmese Lunar month of Thadingyut. As a custom, it is held at the end of the Buddhist lent (Vassa) and is the second most popular festival in Myanmar after Thingyan Festival (New Year Water Festival). (Photo: AP)

Myanmar's Thadingyut Festival sees devotees light lamps to welcome Buddha

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

From science to literarture, here are the Nobel Laureates of 2017

A mass is held in honour of Saint Francis who is considered as the protector of animals (Photo: AP)

Brazilians get their pets blessed on Saint Francis Day

For three consecutive nights during the Mid-Autumn Festival a 67 meter long 'fire dragon' wends its way in fire, smoke and festive fury through the backstreets of Tai Hang. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: Tai Hang villagers bring to life centuries-old fire dragon dance ritual

Pagoda festivals are common annual events similar to western cultural carnivals and fairs. (Photo: AP)

Buddhist devotees offer prayers during Myanmar's Pagoda Festival

The curtains came down on the 10-day world renowned Dussehra celebrations on Saturday with spectacular processions marking the grand finale. (Photos: AP/PTI)

Dussehra 2017: Here's how India celebrated the most-awaited festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham