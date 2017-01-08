The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jan 08, 2017

World, Americas

US war veteran kills 5 at Florida airport, arrested

AP
Published : Jan 8, 2017, 2:28 am IST
Gunman also served in Iraq, said ‘government controlling my mind’.

People lie prone to escape from gunfire as a police officer scans for threats at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. (Photo: AP)
 People lie prone to escape from gunfire as a police officer scans for threats at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. (Photo: AP)

Fort Lauderdale: An Army veteran who complained that the government was controlling his mind drew a gun from his checked luggage on arrival at the Fort Lauderdale airport and opened fire in the baggage claim area Friday, killing five people and wounding eight, authorities said.

He was taken into custody after throwing his empty weapon down and lying spread-eagle on the ground, one witness said.

“People started kind of screaming and trying to get out of any door they could or hide under the chairs,” the witness, Mark Lea, told MSNBC. “He just kind of continued coming in, just randomly shooting at people, no rhyme or reason to it.”

The gunman was identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, who served in Iraq with the National Guard but was demoted and discharged last year for unsatisfactory performance.

His brother said he had been receiving psychological treatment recently.

A law enforcement official said Mr Santiago had walked into the FBI office in Anchorage in November to say that the US government was controlling his mind and making him watch Islamic State videos.

Agents questioned an agitated and disjointed-sounding Mr Santiago and then called police, who took him for a mental health evaluation, according to the official, who was not authorized to discuss the case and spoke on condition of anonymity.

FBI agent George Piro, who is in charge of the Miami field office, confirmed that Mr Santiago had come into the Anchorage office and said he clearly indicated at the time that he was not intent on hurting anyone. Authorities said the motive for the attack was under investigation. Shortly after the shooting, and before details of Mr Santiago’s mental health became public, senator Bill Nelson of Florida said that it remained to be seen whether it was terrorism or the work of “someone who is mentally deranged.”

Mr Piro said authorities are looking at leads in several states and have not ruled out terrorism. “We’re looking at every angle, including the terrorism angle,” he said

At Fort Lauderdale, “after he claimed his bag, he went into the bathroom and loaded the gun and started shooting. We don’t know why,” said Chip LaMarca, a Broward County commissioner who was briefed by investigators.

