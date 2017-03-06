The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 06, 2017 | Last Update : 10:32 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  India will need all the luck in the world and need to hold onto every single opportunity to keep alive the hopes of levelling the series. (Photo: AP) Live, Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test Day 3: India aim for early wickets
 
World, Americas

US Marine nude photo network exposed; lawmakers call for probe

REUTERS
Published : Mar 6, 2017, 9:18 am IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2017, 9:20 am IST

A Marine Corps spokesman told the newspaper that military officials are uncertain how many military personnel could be involved.

Representational Image. (Photo: AP)
 Representational Image. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Senior US lawmakers on Sunday condemned the suspected distribution of nude photographs of female Marines to military personnel and veterans via a social media network that promotes sexual violence, and called on the Marine Corps to fully investigate.

The Marine Corps Times, an independent newspaper focusing on issues involving the service, published an internal Marine Corps communications document with talking points about the issue, describing the social media network as a closed Facebook group with about 30,000 members. The network solicited nude photos of female service members, some of whom had their name, rank and duty station listed, the newspaper reported.

A Marine Corps spokesman told the newspaper that military officials are uncertain how many military personnel could be involved.

The chairman of the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, Republican Mac Thornberry of Texas, and the panel's senior Democrat, Adam Smith of Washington state, separately called for a complete investigation.

"Degrading behavior of this kind is entirely unacceptable," Thornberry said in a statement. "I expect the Marine Corps to investigate this matter fully with appropriate consequences for those who willingly participated."

Smith also called for proper care to be provided to the victims, and said that, "This behavior by Marines and former Marines is degrading, dangerous, and completely unacceptable."

Officials from the Marine Corps Naval Criminal Investigative Service were not immediately available for comment.

The site talked of misogynist behavior, the Marine Corps document said, and the photos were on a secure drive in cloud storage, which has been removed.

The document advised a response along the lines of: "The Marine Corps is deeply concerned about allegations regarding the derogatory online comments and sharing of salacious photographs in a closed website. This behavior destroys morale, erodes trust, and degrades the individual."

According to an annual report that the Pentagon released in May 2016, the U.S. military received about 6,000 reports of sexual assault in 2015, similar to the number in 2014, but such crimes are still underreported.

Tags: marine corps, naval criminal investigative service, nude photography, porn
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

India hoists tallest tricolour at Attari border; Pak suspects espionage

2

Live, Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test Day 3: India aim for early wickets

3

New sex toys can be controlled remotely by smart phone

4

'Finally I have younger brother, sister': Alia ecstatic as Karan becomes father

5

UP campaign: Bollywood 'tadka' adds zing to political speeches

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham