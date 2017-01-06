The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 06, 2017 | Last Update : 09:09 AM IST

World, Americas

3 women become first female US marines in ground infantry unit

AP
Published : Jan 6, 2017, 8:46 am IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2017, 8:46 am IST

They will serve as a rifleman, machine gunner and mortar Marine, said 1st Lt John McCombs.

This photo features a globe and anchor display at the entrance to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. (Photo: AP)
 This photo features a globe and anchor display at the entrance to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. (Photo: AP)

Camp Lejeune: For the first time, the Marine Corps has put three enlisted female Marines in a ground combat unit once open only to men, officials said Thursday.

They will serve as a rifleman, machine gunner and mortar Marine, said 1st Lt John McCombs, spokesman for the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force at Camp Lejuene.

They report Thursday to the 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, which has had three female officers in its ranks for several months to help integrate the enlisted females into the unit, McCombs said. The women's names and ranks were not released.

"This process ensures the Marine Corps will adhere to its standards and will continue its emphasis on combat readiness," McCombs said in an email.

Their entry in the unit marks ongoing efforts to comply with Defense Secretary Ash Carter's directive in December 2015 to open all military jobs to women, including the most dangerous commando posts.

That decision was formal recognition of the thousands of female servicewomen who fought in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars in recent years, including those who were killed or wounded.

Carter's decision also stood as a rebuff to the Marine Corps, which was the only service branch to ask for an exception to women serving in certain infantry and combat slots.

The Army, Navy, Air Force and Special Operations Command all said they would not seek any exceptions and would recommend removing the ban on women in dangerous combat jobs.

In June, six months after Carter's move, The Associated Press reported the Marine Corps had seven female officers either serving in combat posts or waiting in line to serve, and 167 women with noncombat jobs in front-line units.

There are about 40,000 Marines in the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force.

Tags: marine corps, female us marines, marine expeditionary force

MOST POPULAR

1

Royal palace haunted but ghosts friendly, says Swedish Queen

2

Woman's poem is a fitting reply to sexual harrassment

3

Men with tattoos considered better in bed by women

4

Watch: SRK back to his romantic best with Zaalima from Raees

5

MP farmers receive Rs 2000 notes without Mahatma Gandhi's image

more

Editors' Picks

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

India got off to a great start, and never looked back from there. (Photo: AIFF/ Twitter)

India eves crowned 4-time champions of SAFF C’ship

Kevin Pietersen walked out on to the MCG with a unique sticker on his bat, during a BBL game. (Photo: Twitter)

Pietersen reveals why he uses rhino-stickers on his bat

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

TMC MP held: Mamata challenges Modi to arrest her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor were seen dancing, singing and enjoying the gags on Kapil Sharma's show on Wednesday.

Shraddha-Aditya have a ball promoting OK Jaanu on Kapil Sharma's comedy show

Maharashta Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several other celebrities were seen at the launch of the second season of Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate Water Cup. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup along with Maha CM

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and several other celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Deepika, other stars look classy at the airport

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham