Thursday, Dec 05, 2019 | Last Update : 03:06 PM IST

World, Americas

Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal wants Trump impeached

PTI
Published : Dec 5, 2019, 2:59 pm IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2019, 2:59 pm IST

During first day of impeachment hearings, Jayapal came out in strong support of impeachment against President.

She is the only Indian-American member in the powerful House Judiciary Committee. (Photo: Twitter)
 She is the only Indian-American member in the powerful House Judiciary Committee. (Photo: Twitter)

Washington: Not standing up to a President who abuses power would set a wrong precedent, and that is not good for the future of the United States, Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said while strongly supporting the impeachment moves against President Donald Trump.

"If we don't stand up now to a President who abuses his power we risk sending a message to all future presidents that they can put their own personal political interest ahead of the American people, our national security and our elections and that is the gravest of threats to our democracy," Jayapal said on Wednesday.

During the first day of impeachment hearings against Donald Trump by House Judiciary Committee, Jayapal came out in strong support of impeachment against the President.

She is the only Indian-American member in the powerful House Judiciary Committee.

"This is a deeply grave moment that we find ourselves in," she said, adding that this is a threat to the nation "if we cannot impeach a President who abuses his office for personal advantage we no longer live in a democracy, we live in a monarchy, or we live under a dictatorship."

The first-ever Indian-American woman elected to the House of Representatives, Jayapal, said that it is her view is that if people cannot depend on the fairness of the elections, then what people are calling divisive today will be absolutely nothing compared to the shredding of American democracy.

"After the events of Ukraine unfolded, the President claimed that the reason he requested an investigation into his political opponents and withheld desperately needed military aid for Ukraine was supposedly because he was worried about corruption," she said.

"However, contrary to the President's statements various witnesses including Vice President Pence as special advisor Jennifer Williams testified that the President's request was political," she said as she played a videotape of Williams.

"One of the questions before us is whether the President's claim that he cared about corruption is actually credible," she said.

"Now you have argued before the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court determined that when assessing credibility we should look at a number of factors including impact, historical background and whether there are departures from normal procedures, correct?" she asked Professor Pamela S Karlan, Kenneth and Harle Montgomery Professor of Public Interest Law and Co-Director, Supreme Court Litigation Clinic, Stanford Law School.

"That is correct," Karlan said. "So what we are ultimately trying to do is figure out if someone's explanation fits with the facts and if it doesn't then the explanation may not be true. So let's explore that," Jayapal said.

"Lieutenant Colonel Vindman testified that he prepared talking points on anti-corruption reform for President Trump's call with Ukrainian President Zelensky, however, based on the transcripts released of those calls in April and July President Trump never mention these points of corruption. He actually never mentioned the word corruption. Does that go to any of those factors? Is that significant?" she asked.

"Yes, it goes to the one about procedural irregularities and it also goes to the one that says you look at the kind of things that led up to the decision that you are trying to figure out somebody's motive about," Karlan said.

Tags: pramila jayapal, donald trump, trump-ukraine row, trump impeachment
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

Official sources said following the reports of kidnapping, the Indian mission in Nigeria has approached the African nation's authorities for help to ascertain the details and rescue those abducted. (Representational Image)

18 Indians on Hong Kong vessel kidnapped by pirates off Nigerian coast

Police said the officer has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the probe. (Representational Image)

'Utter disgust': US cop caught on camera fondling dead woman's breasts, faces probe

Trump slams Trudeau for 'mocking him' at NATO summit, calls him 'two-faced'

The pun led to chuckles in the congressional hearing room, but Melania Trump made clear it was no laughing matter. (Photo: File)

'You should be ashamed': Melania Trump slams US scholar to defend son

MOST POPULAR

1

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

2

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

3

Apple to do the unthinkable with iPhone 12 and go against everything they believe

4

1MORE Quad-Driver in-ear headphones review: Simply the best!

5

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham