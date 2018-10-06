The Asian Age | News

Friday, Oct 05, 2018

World, Americas

Kavanaugh’s US Supreme Court nomination advances to final vote

AFP
Published : Oct 5, 2018, 8:55 pm IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2018, 8:57 pm IST

US Senate voted 51-49 to approve Donald Trump's embattled Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh in procedural cloture vote.

A final vote on Brett Kavanugh is planned for Saturday, with the result still in question as another Republican senator, Susan Collins, reserved her stance on final approval. (Photo: File | AFP)
 A final vote on Brett Kavanugh is planned for Saturday, with the result still in question as another Republican senator, Susan Collins, reserved her stance on final approval. (Photo: File | AFP)

Washington: The US Senate on Friday narrowly approved moving to a final vote on President Donald Trump's embattled Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh amid continuing controversy over sexual abuse allegations against him.

The Senate voted 51-49 to approve Kavanaugh in the procedural cloture vote, with one Republican, Lisa Murkowski, opposing going forward while one Democrat, Joe Manchin, voted to move ahead.

A final vote on the Republican nominee is planned for Saturday, with the result still in question as another Republican senator, Susan Collins, reserved her stance on final approval.

