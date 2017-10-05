The Asian Age | News



Days After Trump's warning, Tillerson meets Khawaja Asif, says 'US wants stable govt in Pak'

Washington: Expressing concerns about the future of Pakistan Government, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said that Washington wants a stable government in Islamabad.

Tillerson made these remarks to the media following his meeting with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday.

Tillerson also asserted that the United States has a reliable partner in Pakistan.

"Yes, I believe we do," he said in response to a question that had the meeting with Pakistan's Foreign Minister convinced him that the United States had a reliable partner in Pakistan.

Asserting that the US-Pakistan relationship held extraordinary importance in the region, Tillerson said, "And as we rolled out the South Asia strategy, we spoke about it in a regional context."

"It is not just about Afghanistan. This is about the importance of Pakistan, and Pakistan's long-term stability as well," Dawn quoted Tillerson as saying.

Tillerson also acknowledged and appreciated the sacrifices rendered by the people and armed forces of Pakistan in the struggle against terrorism.

Asif claimed that Pakistan is winning its war against terrorism which is having a salutary impact on economics commercial activities.

He stressed that Pakistan and the United States share a common desire for peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region at large.

He emphasised that Pakistan sought a broad based relationship with United States building on a seven decade long history of successful cooperation.

Pakistan's Ambassador to US Aizaz Chaudhry accompanied Foreign Minister Asif during the meeting.

