The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 05, 2018 | Last Update : 09:52 AM IST

World, Americas

Starbucks executive chairman Schultz steps down, may consider run for president

REUTERS
Published : Jun 5, 2018, 9:11 am IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2018, 9:11 am IST

Howard Schultz, 64, over roughly four decades has built Starbucks into one of the world's most powerful global brands.

Howard Schultz became Starbucks' executive chairman in 2017, handing the chief executive job to Kevin Johnson at a time when growth in Starbucks' dominant US market was showing signs of cooling. (Photo: AFP)
  Howard Schultz became Starbucks' executive chairman in 2017, handing the chief executive job to Kevin Johnson at a time when growth in Starbucks' dominant US market was showing signs of cooling. (Photo: AFP)

Washington: Starbucks Executive Chairman Howard Schultz is stepping away from hands-on management at the global coffee chain, effective June 26, fuelling speculation that the outspoken, liberal-leaning executive will make a US presidential bid.

Schultz, 64, over roughly four decades has built Starbucks into one of the world's most powerful global brands. Under his leadership, the Seattle-based coffee shop chain went from 11 cafes to over 28,000 in 77 countries.

He became Starbucks' executive chairman in 2017, handing the chief executive job to Kevin Johnson at a time when growth in Starbucks' dominant US market was showing signs of cooling.

That cooling trend has not abated and some analysts and investors have begun pressing the company to temper new store openings in the United States, where it already has more than 14,000 locations.

Some investors interpreted Monday's news as a sign that Schultz was finally making an expected move into politics.

"For two years, I have offered that Schultz will seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination ... I still believe so," said Douglas Kass, founder of hedge fund Seabreeze Partners Management Inc, who has a "short" position on Starbucks shares.

In recent years, Schultz has repeatedly denied that he has political ambitions, but he appeared to be more open to the idea in an interview with CNN last week.

Asked specifically about a US presidential run Schultz, said in a New York Times article on Monday: "I intend to think about a range of options, and that could include public service. But I'm a long way from making any decisions about the future."

Schultz added that he has for some time been "deeply concerned about our country - the growing division at home and our standing in the world. "One of the things I want to do in my next chapter is to figure out if there is a role I can play in giving back," he said, adding: "I'm not exactly sure what that means yet."

Starbucks declined to make Schultz or other Starbucks executives and board members available for comment.

As executive chairman, Schultz oversaw the opening of upscale Reserve stores and massive Roastery showrooms as part of its new Siren Retail initiative.

"He's leaving when it's still in its nascent form," Bernstein analyst Sara Senatore said.

"It removes a perceived leadership 'safety net' and creates a degree of uncertainty at a time when Starbucks faces a number of challenges," said BMO Capital Markets analyst Andrew Strelzik.

Schultz, known for being outspoken on social issues ranging from gay marriage to government gridlock, was heavily involved in steering the company through an anti-bias training programme last month.

That effort came after a Philadelphia cafe manager's calls to police resulted in the arrests of two black men who were waiting for a friend - leading to protests and accusations of racial profiling at the chain.

Starbucks' board named Myron Ullman, previously chairman and CEO of struggling retailer JC Penney, as its new chair, and Mellody Hobson as vice chair effective upon Schultz's retirement.

Schultz will also resign from Starbucks' board and will be named chairman emeritus, the company said.

Starbucks shares closed up 0.28 per cent at USD 57.07 in regular Monday trading on the Nasdaq, but were down 1 per cent at USD 56.50.

Tags: starbucks, howard schultz, us president, starbucks executive
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Man from future who passed lie detector test says he has alien friends

2

Rajinikanth talks fondly about journey of becoming actor from bus conductor: Huma

3

Huawei Watch 2 (2018) with eSIM support launched in China

4

Rishi Kapoor remembers father Raj Kapoor on death anniversary

5

6 steps to lose weight and still drink wine

more

Editors' Picks

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

more

ALSO FROMLife

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

From wild horses in Australia to lions licking ice in Pakistan and one-horned rhinos in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The River Ganges is considered to be the most sacred and holiest of rivers for Hindus. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Hindus worship the mighty Ganga across India

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham