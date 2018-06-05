The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 05, 2018 | Last Update : 09:52 AM IST

World, Americas

Gauri Lankesh, Sudip Dutta Bhaumik among journalists awarded at Washington event

AFP
Published : Jun 5, 2018, 8:09 am IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2018, 8:08 am IST

Names of 18 fallen members of the media were inscribed Monday on the journalists memorial at the Newseum.

The latest group, including eight women and two freelancers, represents a fraction of the dozens of journalists killed last year on the job but aims to draw public attention to the dangers faced those pursuing the news around the world. (Photo: AFP)
  The latest group, including eight women and two freelancers, represents a fraction of the dozens of journalists killed last year on the job but aims to draw public attention to the dangers faced those pursuing the news around the world. (Photo: AFP)

Washington: An AFP contributor investigating drug cartels shot to death in Mexico. An American freelance journalist fatally shot while embedded with South Sudan rebels. A blogger in Malta killed in a car bomb after reporting on corruption and cronyism.

These were among 18 fallen members of the media whose names were inscribed Monday on the journalists memorial at the Newseum, a Washington museum dedicated to the understanding of the importance of a free press.

The latest group, including eight women and two freelancers, represents a fraction of the dozens of journalists killed last year on the job but aims to draw public attention to the dangers faced those pursuing the news around the world.

The 18 who died "represent the much larger threat to all journalists, who face unprecedented dangers as they strive to provide information about our society, often in countries where press freedom is imperiled or nonexistent," said Jan Neuharth, chief executive of the Freedom Forum, the parent organisation of the Newseum.

The memorial wall which was created two decades ago bears the name of more than 2,300 who died in newsgathering since 1835.

The latest group honored included Christopher Allen, a 26-year-old US freelancer shot in the head during a battle between the South Sudanese army and rebels. Government officials claimed he was not targeted.

Also included was Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, killed by a car bomb last October as she lifted the lid on widespread corruption in the Mediterranean country.

Added to the wall were two Mexican journalists slain following their investigations of drug cartels: Javier Valdez, the founder of weekly newspaper Riodoce and a longtime AFP contributor, shot outside his offices; and Miroslava Breach, a veteran crime and politics reporter found dead inside her car with gunshot wounds to the head.

Holly Williams, a CBS News correspondent who spoke at the ceremony, said those honored showed remarkable bravery in the face of adversity.

Williams said a number of the journalists killed "went about their work knowing that in doing so they were making themselves targets, and I'm humbled by that because it must take a kind of courage that I find frankly unimaginable."

Others listed on the memorial included Mohamed Abazied, Hawker Faisal Mohammed and Dilshan Ibash (killed in Syria); Shifa Gardi, Arkan Sharifi, Stephane Villeneuve and Veronique Robert (Iraq); Sudip Dutta Bhaumik and Gauri Lankesh (India); Nikolai Andrushchenko (Russia); Yameen Rasheed (Maldives); Maria Efigenia Vasquez Astudillo (Colombia); Kim Wall (Denmark); and Christopher Iban Lozada (Philippines).

Tags: journalist, journalist killed, sudip dutta bhaumik, gauri lankesh
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Man from future who passed lie detector test says he has alien friends

2

Rajinikanth talks fondly about journey of becoming actor from bus conductor: Huma

3

Huawei Watch 2 (2018) with eSIM support launched in China

4

Rishi Kapoor remembers father Raj Kapoor on death anniversary

5

6 steps to lose weight and still drink wine

more

Editors' Picks

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

more

ALSO FROMLife

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

From wild horses in Australia to lions licking ice in Pakistan and one-horned rhinos in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The River Ganges is considered to be the most sacred and holiest of rivers for Hindus. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Hindus worship the mighty Ganga across India

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham