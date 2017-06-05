The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jun 05, 2017

World, Americas

Several feared killed in Florida industrial area shooting: Orange County Sheriff

AP
Published : Jun 5, 2017, 7:31 pm IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2017, 7:35 pm IST

The sheriff’s office said there is no longer an active shooter and the situation is 'contained'.

Authorities closed the road near the scene and have urged motorists to use caution. (Photo: Twitter/@OrangeCoSheriff)
Orlando: Law enforcement authorities said there were ‘multiple fatalities’ following a Monday morning shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.

On its official Twitter account on Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the ‘situation’ has been contained. They said Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings will make a statement ‘as soon as info is accurate.’

The sheriff’s office reported the situation is ‘contained,’ meaning there is no longer an active shooter. The shooting was reported about 8 am on Monday.

Authorities closed the road near the scene and have urged motorists to ‘use caution.’ A media staging area has been set up near the scene.

Local news outlets reported that several Orange County Fire and Rescue vehicles were seen leaving the scene. A large police presence remains.

No further details were immediately available.

Tags: florida shooting, orange county, people killed
Location: United States, Florida, Orlando

