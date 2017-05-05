The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 05, 2017 | Last Update : 04:15 PM IST

World, Americas

Trump praises Indian-American’s role in replacing Obamacare

PTI
Published : May 5, 2017, 2:32 pm IST
Updated : May 5, 2017, 3:50 pm IST

One of the key architects of the new healthcare bill, Seema Verma was the only non-politician to be asked to speak from the podium.

Both Trump and the Vice President Mike Pence have hailed Verma for the important role she has played in the new healthcare plan. (Photo: AP)
  Both Trump and the Vice President Mike Pence have hailed Verma for the important role she has played in the new healthcare plan. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Indian-American Seema Verma, the key architect of the US' new healthcare bill, shared the podium with President Donald Trump who hailed her contribution in convincing several lawmakers on the need to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Verma as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is one of the highest ranking Indian-American in the Trump administration after Nikki Haley, who is the US Ambassador to the United Nations.

In this capacity Verma made innumerable trips to the Capitol Hill and many a times accompanied the Vice President Mike Pence convincing top American lawmakers on the need to fix the current healthcare system by repealing the existing Obamacare and replacing it with a new health care bill.

Considered to be one of the key architects of the new healthcare bill, Verma was the only non-politician to be asked to speak from the podium at the Rose Garden as speaker as Trump rejoiced the passage of the legislation by the US House of Representatives that repealed Obamacare and replaced it with a new one.

"Thank you, and congratulations to the President, the Vice President, the Speaker and all the Republican leadership and all the Republicans in the House, for what you did today," she said.

"I've spoken to a lot of moms across the country like me, and they are so concerned about the rising cost of health care, paying for expensive premiums and high deductibles, having an insurance card that they can't use because it's still unaffordable," Verma said.

"What happened here today was an important step towards addressing that problem. And for the Medicaid programme, I've working in the Medicaid programme for over 20 years. The Medicaid programme is our aged, our blind, pregnant moms, kids, disabled and the poor," she said.

"These are people that have no other place to go but the Medicaid programme and the status quo in the Medicaid programme is not acceptable. We can do better. And the big step that was taken today is a very important stride towards making that programme work better, towards giving governors the flexibility to design programmes that are innovative and actually improve health outcomes," Verma said.

"I'm so excited about this big step forward and I think it's a great day for our country. So thank you for everybody that was involved in this," she said in her brief remarks.

Both Trump and the Vice President Mike Pence have hailed Verma for the important role she has played in the new healthcare plan. "We will have great, great health care for everyone in our nation. We have an unbelievable country, unbelievable country," Trump said on the occasion.

Verma who now lives in Indiana, received her bachelor's degree in life sciences from the University of Maryland College Park in 1993. In 2001 she founded the health policy consulting firm SVC Inc.

The company has worked with state insurance agencies and public health agencies in preparation for the implementation of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), and assisted Indiana and Kentucky, as well as other states, in the design of Medicaid expansion programmes under the ACA. Verma established her reputation with her work on Indiana's redesigned Medicaid programme.

Tags: seema verma, indian-american, us healthcare bill, obamacare
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai: World's first 'ladies special' suburban train turns 25

2

Did you know? There’s a ‘secret’ backspace in iPhone’s calculator

3

Lenovo Moto allegedly working on an Android tablet

4

'It is culturally tuned like that': Ayushmann on recent singers versus actors debate

5

School where Mahatma Gandhi studied shuts down after 164 years

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham