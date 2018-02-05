The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 05, 2018 | Last Update : 10:32 PM IST

World, Americas

Firing officials over FBI probe can spark ‘confrontation’: Democrats to Trump

AFP
Published : Feb 5, 2018, 1:34 pm IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2018, 1:39 pm IST

The warnings came two days after the Republican-led House intelligence committee released a declassified memo.

Declassified memo claims that Democrat-funded research prompted the FBI to spy on a former Trump campaign aide, Carter Page. (Photo: File)
 Declassified memo claims that Democrat-funded research prompted the FBI to spy on a former Trump campaign aide, Carter Page. (Photo: File)

Washington: Democrats Monday cautioned President Donald Trump that firing top law enforcement officials over the investigation into his campaign's links to Russia could spark a dangerous "confrontation," as Republican lawmakers broke ranks to say the probe should go on unhindered.

The warnings came two days after the Republican-led House intelligence committee released a declassified memo that claims Democrat-funded research prompted the FBI to spy on a former Trump campaign aide, Carter Page.

Democrats stoutly resisted the memo's release, saying it was "deliberately misleading" and possibly intended to lay the groundwork for Trump to fire senior officials and subvert the Russia election meddling investigation led by Robert Mueller.

In a sign of an emerging split in the president's party, four Republican members of the intelligence committee -- Representatives Trey Gowdy, Chris Stewart, Will Hurd and Brad Wenstrup -- said Monday that the memo should not be allowed to undermine Mueller's investigation.

Dick Durbin, the number two Senate Democrat, warned Monday that any move by Trump against senior law enforcement officials involved in the inquiry could have grave consequences.

"The question at that moment is whether or not the majority Republicans in the House and the Senate will stand up for the rule of law and the Constitution if the president takes that extreme position," Durbin said on CNN's "State of the Union."

"If the president takes this extreme action, I'm afraid that it could lead to a confrontation we do not need in America."

Durbin contested the suggestion that the FBI's application to a special court for authority to surveil Page failed to note that the request was based partly on a dossier funded by Democrats.

The senior Democrat on the intelligence committee, Representative Adam Schiff, insisted that "the court was notified there was a political actor involved."

Tags: donald trump, fbi, robert mueller, russia probe
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Most Indians share personal passwords with partners: Study

2

Man has incestuous affair with daughter, wife discovers from child's journal

3

Queen Elizabeth upset over death of Windsor swans, bird flu suspected

4

Here are the different names Royals have when they visit Scotland and Ireland

5

Masterpiece by Raza to under hammer for first time

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Jhanvi Kapoor and others rocked LFW '18 with their impeccable style and beauty.

Gorgeous! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut own the show at LFW 2018

Checkout the exclusive pictures of Rani Mukerji, Yami Gautam, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, and Varun Dhawan with GF Natasha Dalal. The glamorous B-town celebs were snapped by the paparazzi. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs spotted: Rani, Varun with GF Natasha and others clicked

The team of ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ launched the trailer of their film at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Veerey Ki Wedding: Pulkit, Kriti send out invitations for their 'special day'

The Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 kicked off in style with the fashion appearances of several Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Shahid, Mira, Taapsee, Huma, Saqib dazzle on the ramp on day 1

Stars brought in former actress Amrita Arora’s birthday with a grand bash held in Goa late Tuesday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kareena, Saif, Malaika, Karisma party all night in Goa as Amrita turns 40

Deepika Padukone's father, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at an event in Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI/ Instagram)

Deepika teary-eyed as father honoured; PV Sindhu clicks selfie with Padukones

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham