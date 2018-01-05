The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 05, 2018 | Last Update : 06:14 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 1st Test: Faf du Plessis, de Kock departs, SA 6 down
 
World, Americas

Indian man sitting with wife gropes woman on US flight, arrested

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 5, 2018, 2:26 pm IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2018, 4:03 pm IST

The victim told investigators that she woke up to find her pants and shirt unbuttoned and the man's hand inside her pants.

Prabhu Ramamoorthy, allegedly groped the 22-year-old seated next to him on a Spirit Airlines flight from Las Vegas which landed in Detroit early on January 3. (Photo: Facebook/Ramamoorthy)
 Prabhu Ramamoorthy, allegedly groped the 22-year-old seated next to him on a Spirit Airlines flight from Las Vegas which landed in Detroit early on January 3. (Photo: Facebook/Ramamoorthy)

A 34-year-old Indian-origin man was arrested by federal authorities in Michigan after a woman co-passenger complained of being sexually assaulted by him after falling asleep on the flight.

Prabhu Ramamoorthy, allegedly groped the 22-year-old seated next to him on a Spirit Airlines flight from Las Vegas which landed in Detroit early on January 3, the Washington Post reported.

The victim claimed that ‘she woke up to find her pants and shirt unbuttoned and the man's hand inside her pants,’ while his wife sat next to him.

Ramamoorthy, an Indian national living in US was charged with aggravated sexual abuse and held without bail after being arrested when the flight landed.

Ramamoorthy and his wife are living on a temporary visa, thereby disqualifying the latter as suitable custodian, according to federal prosecutor, Amanda Jawad.

She said Ramamoorthy was seated between his wife and the victim and continued assaulting her until she woke up and went to report the incident to flight attendants.

The victim was crying and appeared befuddled with her clothes undone, when she reported the incident about 40 minutes before the plane was due to land, two flight attendants stated. Ramamoorthy’s wife had at this point walked up to the back of the plane to inquire into the incident, the attendants added.

In a written statement, Ramamoorthy claimed that he had taken a pill and fallen asleep. He rubbished the victim’s claims, saying he had learnt from his wife that the woman was ‘sleeping on his knees.’

Magistrate Judge Steven Whalen said, "It seems that she's either colluding with the defendant to cover up his actions or she's completely oblivious to what he did," Jawad argued. "What makes this offense particularly egregious and the defendant even more of a danger to the community is the fact that it took place on an airplane. He was brazen enough to do this basically in public, next to his wife where anyone could have seen him," calling the incident a "very unusual case."

He ordered Ramamoorthy to be held pending trial following the prosecutor’s argument that Ramamoorthy was a flight risk and a potential danger to others around him.

The prosecutor, Amanda Jawad claimed that Ramanmoorthy had given ‘conflicting statements’ saying, ‘both Ramamoorthy and his wife gave lengthier statements later indicating that the pill Ramamoorthy had taken was "plain Tylenol."’

Ramamoorthy’s wife told officials, ‘they had called the flight attendants to try to change seats. But the "flight attendants did not report that anyone asked them to change seats other than the victim," Jawad said.

Ramamoorthy has been working as a project manager at a technology group for about two and a half years. His lawyer, Richard O’Neill offered to turn in Ramamoorthy’s passport and said, "There's been no allegations from anywhere that his behaviour has ever been inappropriate prior to this incident."

According to a report by the Seattle Times, sexual harassment and abuse on airplanes is a largely unreported but prevalent issue for passengers.

Tags: sexual assault, sexual abuse, spirit airline, prabhu ramamoorthy

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung’s Galaxy X might feature a pressure sensitive display

2

Iceland holds the torch for gender equality, illegalises paying men more

3

Facebook CEO wants to 'fix' Facebook for 2018

4

Now share your Instagram Stories directly on WhatsApp

5

‘He never wanted to be US Prez’: New book sheds light on unknown about Trump

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Four days of EDM madness saw stars from around the world take stage at Pune and make the crowd groove to their beats.

Celebrating the best of EDM at Sunburn 2017!

From Jitesh Singh Deo winning Mr India, to India's Manushi Chillar winning Miss World and other moments, we list what captured our imagination through the months this year. (Photo: AP/ AFP/ Twitter/ Facebook/ Instagram)

Year ender 2017: Moments that stayed on in our minds

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham