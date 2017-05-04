The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 04, 2017 | Last Update : 08:27 AM IST

World, Americas

You are welcome here: US colleges assure overseas students

AP
Published : May 4, 2017, 8:26 am IST
Updated : May 4, 2017, 8:21 am IST

Some colleges say President Donald Trump's remarks about Muslims and other groups have sent an uninviting message to students overseas.

(Photo: Representational/AP)
 (Photo: Representational/AP)

Washington: Colleges in the United States are ramping up efforts to welcome students from overseas to address worries the country is becoming less friendly to outsiders.

Dozens of schools have produced new online videos as part of a national campaign called "You Are Welcome Here." Purdue University sent its international applicants an email from two mayors touting Indiana's hospitality. The president of Portland State University in Oregon visited students in India to ease concerns.

Some colleges say President Donald Trump's remarks about Muslims and other groups have sent an uninviting message to students overseas.

Data obtained by The Associated Press in response to public records request show nearly half the nation's 25 largest public universities saw undergraduate applications from abroad fall or stagnate since last year.

It's too early to know how many international students will enroll next fall, but colleges say any loss could hurt campus diversity and tuition revenue.

Tags: us colleges, overseas students, campaign
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

WhatsApp back online after global outage of 'a few hours'’

2

US: Drunken woman chased by cops identifies herself as Hillary Clinton

3

Micromax axes Yu Televentures

4

Is Extended Reality (XR) anything new?

5

CoA to BCCI: Champions Trophy withdrawal not in best interest of Indian cricket

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham