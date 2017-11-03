The Asian Age | News

Friday, Nov 03, 2017 | Last Update : 07:28 PM IST

World, Americas

Trump claims Americans ‘deserve’ probe into Hillary Clinton’s fundraising agreement

AP
Published : Nov 3, 2017, 6:07 pm IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2017, 6:09 pm IST

Trump's accusation follows Politico's publication of an excerpt from DNC Chair Donna Brazile's upcoming book.

Brazile alleges she found
 Brazile alleges she found "proof" that the 2016 Democratic primary was rigged in Clinton's favour. (Photo: PTI)

Washington: President Donald Trump says the American public "deserves" a federal investigation of Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee over a joint fundraising agreement they signed in August 2015.

Trump says in a three-part Twitter attack: "Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn't looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems."

Trump's accusation follows Politico's publication of an excerpt from former acting DNC Chair Donna Brazile's upcoming book. Brazile alleges she found "proof" that the 2016 Democratic primary was rigged in Clinton's favour. Brazile writes that she believes no laws were violated, but late Thursday, Trump tweeted without evidence that he believed they had acted "illegally."

Trump and his campaign are subjects of a wide-ranging investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Tags: hillary clinton, donna brazile, donald trump, dnc, fundraising agreement
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

