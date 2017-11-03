Trump claims Americans ‘deserve’ probe into Hillary Clinton’s fundraising agreement

Trump's accusation follows Politico's publication of an excerpt from DNC Chair Donna Brazile's upcoming book.

Brazile alleges she found "proof" that the 2016 Democratic primary was rigged in Clinton's favour. (Photo: PTI)

Washington: President Donald Trump says the American public "deserves" a federal investigation of Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee over a joint fundraising agreement they signed in August 2015.

....People are angry. At some point the Justice Department, and the FBI, must do what is right and proper. The American public deserves it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Trump says in a three-part Twitter attack: "Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn't looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems."

Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn't looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Trump's accusation follows Politico's publication of an excerpt from former acting DNC Chair Donna Brazile's upcoming book. Brazile alleges she found "proof" that the 2016 Democratic primary was rigged in Clinton's favour. Brazile writes that she believes no laws were violated, but late Thursday, Trump tweeted without evidence that he believed they had acted "illegally."

The real story on Collusion is in Donna B's new book. Crooked Hillary bought the DNC & then stole the Democratic Primary from Crazy Bernie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Trump and his campaign are subjects of a wide-ranging investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.